Greene County's Isaiah 117 House, the Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be holding a fundraising golf tournament on Friday beginning at 11 a.m.
"This annual event is so exciting. We have a great turnout, and we spread awareness for the Isaiah House," Greene County Isaiah House program coordinator Gwyn Southerland said.
The third annual golf tournament will be played at Link Hills Golf Course.
"It's a beautiful golf course and they are so good to us," Southerland said. "We have such a fun day."
Southerland said that 26 teams have signed up to play in the golf tournament.
There will also be contests and prizes at the event.
A silent auction will be held with items including two basketballs signed by University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers head basketball coach Kellie Harper and a lunch for four with University of Tennessee Volunteers head basketball coach Rick Barnes.
The funds raised through the event will go the Greene County's local Isaiah House.
"The funds will be used to continue to love on children as they are removed from their home through the Department of Children's services," Southerland said. "They come to us at the Isaiah House where we love on them, shower them with all the things they need and as they are placed into foster care, kinship or a facility, we make sure they have all things they need."
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.