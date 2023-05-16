New Isaiah 117 House speciality license plates area now available at the Greene County Clerk’s office.
The newly released plates were recently received by the local office, and are available now to local drivers.
Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House opened its doors on West Main Street in 2019 and has served over 700 children in the past three and a half years.
The specialty plates will help support Isaiah 117 House’s mission locally in Greene County and across the state as a portion of the plates’ fees are donated to the Isaiah 117 House, as is common with other specialty plates with beneficiaries in the state.
A sum of $35 will be allocated to the Isaiah 117 House organization for each plate purchased, according to Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant.
According to Bryant, the cost of an Isaiah 117 plate at the time of renewal is $96.25 until June 30. That cost includes a current $23.75 state waiver discount. After July 1, the renewal fee will be $120, once state waiver discounts expire.
Fifty-seven Isaiah 117 House plates were preordered by Greene County residents, and they can now get the plates at the County Clerk’s office.
The plates can be picked up at registration renewal time, or if an applicant has a registered plate that has not expired, they may bring their registered plate in and exchange the plate for the Isaiah 117 plate. The fee will be prorated for the unused time of the plate, according to Bryant.
In addition to the preordered plates, an additional 50 Isaiah 117 specialty plates are also available at the County Clerk’s office for those who did not preorder a plate but would like one upon renewing their registration. The plates are available along with other specialty plates.
Greene County’s local Isaiah 117 House program coordinator Gwyn Southerland was happy to see the plates arrive at the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
Southerland said the organization had to reach 1,000 preorders across the state in order for the specialty license plates to be produced.
“We all worked at it. We continued to get the word out there. We had to get 1,000 preorders in order to get the tags, and we finally reached that goal,” Southerland said.
While Isaiah 117 House will benefit financially from the plates across the state, Southerland said the exposure the license plates will bring to the organization locally is just as important.
“It’s the awareness. The more Isaiah House license plates there are on cars in Greene County, then the more people will see our name and learn about what we do. It’s so important to be aware that we are here and the work we do,” Southerland said. “We opened about three and a half years ago, and we have seen and still are seeing so many children here.”
Southerland said she hopes Greene County residents will consider picking up a specialty Isaiah 117 House license plate when their registration is due to be renewed.
“We appreciate the people of Greeneville and Greene County for their continued support,” Southerland said.