Isaiah 117 House Plate

Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant, left, and Greene County Isaiah 117 House program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland hold an Isaiah 117 House specialty license plate. A portion of the fees for the plates, now available at the County Clerk’s office, benefit the Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based nonprofit that cares for children awaiting foster placement. The organization has a home in Greeneville.

 Photo Special To The Sun


