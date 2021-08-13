Just over $46,000 was raised during the Greene County Isaiah 117 House’s Back to School luncheon hosted at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The event included a silent auction, lunch and several speakers, including Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator for the Greene County house. Speakers also included Judge Kenneth Bailey, Ronda Paulson, director and founder of Isaiah 117 House and a social worker with the state Department of Children Services. Speakers discussed the impact the local house makes towards minimizing the trauma for children when they are removed from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation. Isaiah 117 House provides a comfortable, safe place for those children to stay while they await placement into foster care. This year alone, Bailey said, the Greene County house has served 135 children.