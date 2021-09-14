Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is scheduled to host its annual golf tournament to benefit the Greene County house on Sept. 24.
The nonprofit will host its tournament at Link Hills Country Club. The event, a four-person scramble, will include lunch and several opportunities to win prizes, and every participant will receive a free Nike logo golf hat and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, according to a news release from the organization.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The event also has five sponsorship levels available – Title, Advocate, Partner, Team, and Hole sponsorships. Each sponsorship level includes marketing benefits, and some include the benefit of multiple teams in the event, the release said.
To register a team or to become a sponsor, visit www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Greene County. For more information, visit facebook.com/greene or contact Gwyn Southerland at 552-8469 or at gwyn@isaiah117house.com
For more information about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.