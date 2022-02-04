Greene County's Isaiah 117 House is looking to "Spread the Love" in honor of Valentine's Day with colorful lawn decorations that will help support the organization's mission.
"Spread the Love" was started last year and is being continued this February.
“At Isaiah 117 House, we work hard to make sure the children of our county feel loved and supported on one of their worst days,” said Gwyn Southerland, Greene County program coordinator. “You can help us continue to love on these children by loving on someone else.”
The Isaiah House provides a comfortable, safe place for children to stay while awaiting placement into foster care after being removed from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation. Since the Greene County house opened in late 2019, it has served more than 300 children.
For a $50 donation, Isaiah House volunteers will set up heart signs in a yard of the donor’s choice, according to a press release from the Isaiah House. The signs will remain in the yard for approximately 24 hours.
To participate in “Spread the Love” effort, contact Southerland at gwyn@isaiah117house.com or 423-552-8469 by call or text. Payments can be made via check to Isaiah 117 House, cash or online at www.isaiah17house.com/SpreadtheLove.