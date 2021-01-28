In honor of Valentine's Day, the Isaiah 117 House in Greene County is looking to "Spread the Love" in February to help brighten some lawns and bring smiles in the winter months.
"Spread the Love" is a new fundraising effort by the local Isaiah House that involves the placement of colorful heart and Valentine-related signs in yards, according to a news release from the organization.
"At Isaiah 117 House, we work hard to make sure the children of our county feel loved and supported on one of their worst days," said Gwyn Southerland, Greene County program coordinator. "You can help us continue to love on these children by loving on someone else."
The Isaiah House has served more than 100 children since its opening in late 2019 and provides a comfortable, safe place for children to stay while awaiting placement into foster care after being removed from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation.
For a $50 donation, Isaiah House volunteers will set up heart signs in a yard of the donor's choice, according to the release. The signs will remain in the yard for approximately 24 hours.
To participate in “Spread the Love” effort, contact Southerland at gwyn@isaiah117house.com or 423-552-8469 by call or text. Payments can be made via check to Isaiah 117 House, cash or online at www.isaiah17house.com/SpreadtheLove.