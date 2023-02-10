Isaiah House To Sell Lemonade At Local Lowe's Wednesday As Part Of Food Truck Rally Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County's local Isaiah 117 House will be selling lemonade, baked goods and T-shirts to benefit the nonprofit on Wednesday at the Lowe's located at 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.Isaiah House will be a part of a food truck rally involving numerous food truck vendors.Isaiah House Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland said that Rick Brewer with the food truck Diggy Donuts reached out to her recently to invite the Isaiah House to the event."He asked if we would like to come out and sell lemonade to raise funding and awareness that way," Southerland said.Southerland said the Isaiah House plans to be at Lowe's the third Wednesday of each month "for several months" in partnership with food trucks.Wednesday's event will include the Isaiah House and numerous food trucks.The food trucks taking part in the event are: Fork in the Road, Southern Cross, Bebas Meatballs, The Hot Dog Guy, Trucky Cheese, 2 to Taco and Diggy Donuts.The event will take place 4-8 p.m. rain or shine. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Trade The Economy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Confirm Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager GPD, TBI Investigate Body Found In Cornfield Kinsey Burchett Crowned Miss East Tennessee; Mylee Doty Named Miss East TN Outstanding Teen Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Danielle Owens Recalled As 'Compassionate And Full Of Love'