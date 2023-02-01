Greene County’s Isaiah 117 House is ready to “Spread the Love” in honor of Valentine’s Day throughout the month of February. The yard of the house is now decorated with hearts, and the organization will be decorating yards around the county, as well.
Greene County’s local Isaiah 117 House will be “Spreading the Love” in February in honor of Valentine’s Day with colorful lawn decorations that will help support the organization’s mission.
For a $50 donation to the local organization, Isaiah House volunteers will set up hearts and Isiah 117 signs in a yard chosen by the donor to “Spread the Love,” according to information released by the organization.
The hearts and signs will remain in the yard for about 24 hours, according to Greene County Isaiah House Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland.
The Isaiah House provides a comfortable, safe place for children to stay while awaiting placement into foster care after being removed from an unsafe or unhealthy home situation. Since the Greene County house opened in late 2019, it has served more than 300 children.
The “Spread the Love” fundraiser was started in 2021 and is being continued this February for the third straight year.
Southerland said donating and nominating someone to have their yard filled with hearts “shows them love and certainly makes them smile.”
She also noted that the fundraiser helps bring more awareness to the Isaiah 117 House and its mission of helping children.
“For a donation of $50 you can shower love for someone,” Southerland said. “Isaiah 117 is ‘Spreading the Love.’”