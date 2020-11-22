A Twin Barns Road man, Shawn Anderson, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, child endangerment and violation of the implied consent law early Saturday afternoon after his vehicle hit the rear of another in a restaurant drive-through lane on the Asheville Highway. A Greeneville police report says Anderson drove away from the accident, but his vehicle stopped nearby after becoming disabled. Because a 2-year-old child was in his vehicle, the child endangerment charge was placed. Anderson showed signs of intoxication, the report says.
A driver who failed to wear his seatbelt while driving on East Andrew Johnson this weekend attracted the notice of a Greeneville policeman who stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as James Orr, Lonesome Pine Trail. He checked Orr's license and found it was suspended, and that a warrant for him was outstanding. The officer transported Orr to the detention center.
Another driver got himself into trouble by neglecting his seatbelt Saturday when his Toyota pickup was pulled over by police Saturday morning. Daryl Wainscott told the GPD officer he had no license due to a child support issue. A check revealed the license had been suspended and also that warrants against Wainscott existed in both Greene and Carter counties. The officer also discovered that the tag on the Toyota actually was assigned to a different vehicle. Wainscott was cited for third offense violation of probation out of Greene County and violation of probation out of Carter County. Wainscott was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.