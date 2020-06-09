Sebastian L. Carter, 29, of 262 Bailey Lane, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. Deputies were dispatched to a crash in the 2200 block of Old Stage Road and were told a man with a backpack left walking toward Ball Road. A man matching identified as Carter was seen and taken back to the crash scene. Several witnesses identified him as the driver, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The car driven by Carter was earlier reported stolen from a Billy Bible Road address. A records check showed Carter’s driver’s license was revoked and he had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. Carter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David Penland, 44, of 220 Craft Springs East, Afton, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Jamey Carol Sizemore, 49, also of the Afton address, was charged with parties to the offense of evading arrest. Deputies went to the address to serve the warrant on Penland, who was seen in the kitchen but allegedly would not answer their knocking on the door. Penland then allegedly barricaded himself in a back bedroom with Sizemore for about an hour before he was taken into custody, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Penland was held without bond. Sizemore’s bond was set at $1,000. Penland and Sizemore had first appearances Monday in court.
A man was charged with criminal trespass Monday after Greeneville police investigated a report of people camped in woods behind a business property in the 600 block of Park Street. Charged was Daryl M. Caldwell, listed as homeless. Officers went to a campsite in woods behind a barn and near the Terry Bellamy Soccer Complex, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. No one was located. Several days earlier, police responded to a report of a small fire in the area and found a man sleeping inside a barn. He was told to leave. Nearby, they located Caldwell in a tent with a small campfire area nearby. He was issued a citation for burning without a permit and trespassed from the property. Caldwell was located back on the property Monday afternoon and the criminal trespass charge was filed. He was taken into custody and a bond amount was set pending a first court date.
A Honda van was reported stolen Monday afternoon from the 600 block of Lamons Road, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. The owner told deputies that she had left the van at the address to have repair work done. She discovered it was missing about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The 2007-model van is valued at $3,500.
A man who stole a wrench set and hand drill Sunday afternoon from Lowe’s Home Improvements on East Andrew Johnson Highway pedaled away on a bicycle before Greeneville police arrived. The man was confronted outside the store by a Lowe’s loss prevention employee and the items were recovered, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The drill and wrench set have a combined value of $112.