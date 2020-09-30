A Memphis woman told sheriff’s deputies identity documents stolen from her last year were used to purchase a house in Greene County. Her ex-husband is a suspect. “She states many personal documents were stolen by him such as SSN card, birth certificate, and credit cards,” Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. The Greene County house was purchased for $111,000 by the suspect. Other properties may have also been purchased in her name, the report said. The victim became aware of the purchase Monday. She also filed report for the theft of her personal documents with the proper jurisdiction.
Sarah B. Shelton, 28, of 1685 Babbs Mill Road, was charged Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass after returning three times to the same property. Deputies were called earlier Monday about a woman in a Jeep on another Babbs Mill Road property who was “acting strange,” Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The woman, identified as Shelton, returned and told the owner she was buying the house. She was asked to leave. The homeowner wrote down the vehicle tag number and deputies spoke with Shelton, who said she was planning to buy the house, but a realty company sold it to the person who lives there. Shelton was told not to return to the property. Deputies were called about four hours later after the homeowner found Shelton on his porch. She was sitting on the porch steps when they arrived. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tools were stolen between Friday and Monday from a house in the 2000 block of Grassy Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The victim was in the hospital when the theft occurred. Stolen were an impact wrench, saw and two tool boxes. The combined value of the items exceeds $1,400. Possible suspects are named in the report.