Eric S. Waddell, 44, of 130 Wildwood Court, was charged Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies went to the 1900 block of Camp Creek Road and spoke with Waddell, who told them he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving after a tire blew. Waddell was sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Waddell failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He allegedly would not consent to a breath test or a blood draw after being taken to the Greene County Detention Center. Waddell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Eric S. Sutton, 39, of 344 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged Monday by Greeneville police with vandalism and criminal trespass. Police went Monday morning to the South Rufe Taylor Road apartment about a trespasser causing a disturbance. The alleged victim called 911 Dispatch and said a relative “was on her property breaking things and trying to kick her door in,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Sutton was in the driveway. Officers found that he had allegedly broken a car mirror and damaged a decorative milk can on the front porch. Sutton had been trespassed from the property in July for a related incident, the report said. Sutton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A bulldozer was stolen between Thursday and Sunday from the 6900 block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The owner told deputies Monday he saw the bulldozer for sale on Facebook Marketplace and spoke with the person who listed it for sale. A suspect named in the report stopped messaging the owner shortly after contact was made. A wrecker owned by the suspect is seen on the Facebook post, the report said. An investigation continues. The International bulldozer is valued at $2,500.
A chain saw and axe were stolen about 2 p.m. Monday from a property in the 4300 block of Warrensburg Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies he was cutting wood near the road and set the items down to load a wheel barrow full of wood and take it to his house about 60 yards away. When he returned, the chain saw and axe were missing. The owner “believes someone drove by while he was in his house and picked them up,” the report said. The Husqvarna chain saw is valued at $450. The axe is worth $50.
A car damaged a barbed wire fence about 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Snapps Ferry Road, sheriff’s Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. The car was driven through the fence. Damage to the fence on the farm property totals about $400. The 1999 Honda Accord was towed from the scene.
Jewelry was stolen between Dec. 14 and Saturday from an Oakmont Lane house, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The theft was reported on Monday. The victim said two pearl necklaces, together valued at $1,000, had been stolen. The victim found that other jewelry items had been moved from a bathroom drawer to a small box she does not own in a attempt to steal them, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Possible suspects are named in the report.
A 2007 Chrysler was stolen Friday from the 200 block of Carpenter’s Chapel Road. A suspect named in the report was allowed to borrow the sport utility vehicle and did not return it, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The theft was reported on Monday. The SUV is valued at $2,500.
A set of dentures were reported stolen Monday morning from a house in the 600 block of Holder Road in Afton. They were allegedly stolen by several people who went to the house several days earlier to remove belongings, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The victim was told the dentures were taken, damaged and thrown away, the report said. The set of dentures is valued at $7,395.