Kenneth Elbert Head, 58, of 365 Junior Gray Road, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies went about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the Junior Gray Road address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said that Head grabbed her and and put her hand up to her chin. A relative tried to calm Head down, and Head swung a kitchen chair at him, Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The relative took Head to the ground and detained hm until deputies arrived. Head is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Gabriel T. Barnett, 24, of Richard Alan Court, Johnson City, was taken into custody early Tuesday by Greeneville police in connection with a vehicle pursuit early Monday. Barnett was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, resisting arrest evading arrest, possession of a Schedule V drug and failure to exercise due care. Barnett was apprehended at an address in the 100 block of Limestone Ruritan Road. Barnett earlier led police on a pursuit in a pickup truck, a report said. Barnett was held without bond pending a court appearance Wednesday.
Shane Preston Crumbly, of 145 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called to Lynn Hope Towing on Seaton Avenue by the alleged victim, who gave Crumbly a ride to pick up an impounded vehicle, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. When they arrived at the business, Crumbly lunged at the alleged victim as if he was going to strike her, but did not, the report said. The alleged victim told police she was fearful of Crumbly, who was taken into custody. Crumbly was held on no bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen early Wednesday from an address in the 1100 block of Stone Dam Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The owner told deputies he was in his house and heard someone trying to steal the truck. He went outside and saw two men in the truck, which was pulling onto the roadway. The owner jumped on the hood of the truck and identified one man as a possible suspect. The 1993 Nissan pickup truck is valued at $2,500.
A pickup truck stolen Tuesday from a parking lot in the 3900 block of Blue Springs Parkway was later recovered at an Asheville Highway address, leading to charges against two men, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Charged with theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000 were Willard L. Cutshaw, 46, of 91 Bradley Ave.; and Jason E. Gosnell, 46, of 4390 Kelley Gap Road. The victim told deputies he parked the truck about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and left it in a business lot on Blue Springs Parkway. It was gone when he returned about three hours later. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck has an OnStar vehicle security system used to locate it Tuesday night behind a house in the 6800 block of Asheville Highway. Deputies were told that Cutshaw and Gosnell arrived together in the truck. Gosnell had property from the truck in his jacket pocket. The truck also contained numerous tools and personal documents, the report said. The truck was found “emptied of all contents and had been damaged,” the report said. The truck is valued at $35,000. Cutshaw and Gosnell were both held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
An Apple iPhone was stolen from a Greeneville woman between Monday night and Tuesday in a house on Crockett Timbers Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The woman told deputies she went to the house to use drugs and fell asleep. The iPhone 6 model was gone when she woke up about noon Tuesday. The phone is valued at $800. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A Colt handgun was stolen between Sunday night and Tuesday from a mobile home in the 8400 block of Balieyton Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. The gun was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday. The 1911 model Colt .45 caliber pistol is valued at $1,000.
A Jeep sport utility vehicle was vandalized between April 6 and Tuesday while it was parked in the 1900 block of Milburnton Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The Jeep owner noticed a strong odor of gasoline coming from the vehicle on Tuesday. She discovered the overflow vent had been damaged by someone who removed fuel from the SUV gas tank. Damage totals $500.