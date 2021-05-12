A 14-foot box trailer was stolen between May 6 and Monday from a property in the 5000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. A locked pickup truck was also broken into, the report said. The owner said the trailer was parked in his back yard and the truck was parked beside his house. When he returned home on Wednesday night, the trailer and tools inside it were missing and and the passenger-side window of the truck had been broken out. A tool box in the truck bed was broken into and tools were missing, the report said. Possible suspects were named in the report. The Hercules-brand trailer is valued at $1,000. Damage to the truck totals $300. The victim was conducting an inventory to determine the value of the stolen tools.
Laundry and a laundry basket were stolen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 5 from the Blue Springs Wash laundromat, 8165 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. The theft was reported on Monday. The victim told deputies she started a load of laundry and left, and the items were missing when she returned. Clothing and towels stolen have a combined value of about $200. The laundry basket is worth $10. Security video of two suspects is available, the report said.
An outbuilding in the first block of Terminal Street in Mosheim was broken into between Saturday and Monday afternoon, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. A pry bar was used on an entrance door to gain entry. Light fixtures with a combined value of $100 were stolen.
A battery was stolen from a van between Friday and Monday in the 3600 block of Jones Bridge Road. The van was parked near a mobile home. The battery theft was discovered Monday night. The battery is valued at $120.