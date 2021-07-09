Matthew W. Quillen, 32, of 105 Cress Alley, was charged with a felony count of evading arrest and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit early Friday by sheriff’s deputies. Quillen was also charged with possession of prohibited weapons, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended or revoked license-3rd offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance, speeding and other traffic citations. Passenger Krista A. Hensley, 35, of 38 Isley Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop on a car with a switched registration tag was attempted about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Sunnydale Road. The car did not stop when blue lights and siren were turned on, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. A pursuit began that ended in Washington County when the car ran out of gas. Quillen and Hensley were taken into custody. A shotgun and ammunition were found in the car. Found in Hensley’s purse was a small amount of marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, a syringe and small plastic bags used to package drugs. Quillen and Hensley were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ethan P. Dunn, 22, of 355 Peters Road, Afton, was charged about 11 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. A passenger, Liam M. Lawlor, 22, of 493 Fairfield Road, was charged with assault in an earlier incident. Deputies responded to an assault on the Highway 107 Cutoff near Erwin Highway and spoke with two witnesses who said someone yelled at them as they were walking from a store. A short time later, a pickup truck stopped in the road and a passenger, identified as Lawlor, got out and took a swing at one of the men. The witnesses told deputies that Lawlor missed, instead striking a woman at the scene. The alleged victim “had a large knot on her forehead,” the report said. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called but the woman refused transport. Deputies pulled over the pickup truck driven by Dunn a short distance away. Dunn did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Dunn and Lawlor were both held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jerome A. Devoti, of 125 Baileyton Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Devoti was walking in the middle of the 5000 block Asheville Highway and was nearing struck by passing traffic, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Devoti was located by deputies, who found a container holding methamphetamine where he was standing. Bond was set for Devoti, who had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Janel V. Powell, 33, of 1821 Fairview Road, was charged about 12:20 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Fairview Road. The victim told deputies he and Powell argued earlier in the day and she cut him with a box knife on his left hand and leg. The alleged victim also had “multiple bruises” on him, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Powell left with the alleged victim’s phone, and later attempted to get into the house before falling asleep on a porch couch, witnesses told deputies. Powell alleged resisted deputies when they attempted to handcuff her. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A generator was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon from a property in the 1400 block of Woolsey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The 5,500-watt generator was chained to a utility trailer in the yard behind the victim’s house. It was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday, the report said. The McCullough generator is valued at $600.
The front door of a house was damaged in a possible burglary attempt between Tuesday and Thursday in the 200 block of Little Indian Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. No property was apparently stolen from the house, the report said. Damage to the door totals $500.