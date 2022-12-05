Samantha L. Miler, 26, of 271 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, was charged about 2:25 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, Greenevile police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Police were called to the Greeneville Commons parking lot outside Hobby Lobby about a possibly intoxicated woman in a car. Officers spoke with a store manager who said she received complaints from others about a woman “taking her clothes off in the parking lot and yelling at people,” the report said. Miller was seen getting into the car and starting the motor. She appeared to be having difficulty backing out of the parking space. Police made contact with Miller, who gave off a strong odor of alcohol. She allegedly admitted drinking earlier in the day. Miller did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed tat her driver’s license was revoked. Miller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Chuckey woman suffered injuries in a one-car crash about 3 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Erwin Highway, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. Aneta Luchter-Penley, 57, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a local hospital. Her condition was not available Monday. A trooper’s report said Luchter-Penley was eastbound on Erwin Highway approaching Chuckey Pike in a 2019 Honda Civic when the car crossed the center line and ran off the road. The car continued up an embankment and overturned, coming to rest in a ditch. Luchter-Penley was wearing a seat belt. No charges were filed.
A pickup truck was stolen about 2:20 a.m. Saturday from the parking lot of the Roadrunner market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The owner told police the truck was stolen after he went into the store to buy a drink. Witnesses said a man with long hair wearing a white hoodie “had jumped in his vehicle and drove off headed eastbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway,” the report said. The 2001 Ford F-150 truck is valued at $4,500. It was later recovered unoccupied by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at a business on Erwin Highway.
A purse containing $200 in cash and personal identification was stolen between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday from a sport utility vehicle parked outside the Marshalls store on Tusculum Boulevard, police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. An Apple iPad valued at $800 was also stolen. The purse is valued at $120. Surveillance camera footage will be reviewed, the report said.