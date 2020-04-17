Ricky Gene Swatzell, 43, of 2344 Buckingham Road, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with being a habitual traffic offender. A pickup truck was seen pulling into a parking lot on Light Street, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The driver matched the description of a man police were looking for, identified as Swatzell. A records check showed Swatzell’s driver’s license is revoked and he was designated a habitual offender in 2006, the report said. Swatzell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police charged a Mosheim man with indecent exposure following an incident about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on North Main Street. Charged was Nicholas Wayland Reaves, 26, of 1695 Shackleford Road. Police received a call about a man following a woman in a black Nissan Altima sedan. The suspect was described to police. The victim saw the man drive by her several times “exposing himself,” Officer John Bishop said in a report. The victim hid from the driver and saw he began following another woman walking on North Main Street. Officers spoke with that woman, who reported the man had driven by her a number of times. Police saw the suspect vehicle drive by and made a traffic stop. The victim positively identified Reaves as the suspect. Reaves was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Charles Burleson, 47, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. About 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to the parking lot of the Apex Bank at 17 N. Spring St. in Mosheim about a man passed out in a sport utility vehicle. The SUV keys were seen on the middle console, along with an open liquor container, Deputy Bobby Mathews said in a report. Burleson smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and allegedly admitted drinking before deputies arrived. He allegedly refused four requests to get out of the SUV before complying. Three liquor shot bottles were found in Burleson’s pocket. Burleson allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests and attempted to walk away, the report said. Seven more shot bottles and a moonshine jar filled with urine were found in the SUV. Burleson allegedly refused to take a breath test. A blood draw was later taken after a search warrant was signed by a judge. Burleson was also cited for a violation of the open container law. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who vandalized a car and then threatened the victim by phone Wednesday night. A witness told police she saw the suspect, who is named in the report, throw an object at the side of the victim’s car, then go to the back of the car and break out the rear window. The victim came out of her house and chased the man away, Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. While deputies were on scene, the suspect called the victim several times and threatened to burn her house down and “cause harm to her,” the report said. The suspect was recently released from jail and using methamphetamine, deputies were told. He could not be located during a search of the area. Deputies were called back about 1 a.m. Wednesday to the House Road address after the suspect returned. He threw a large concrete stone at the hood of another vehicle owned by the victim while she was in the car before fleeing the scene again, the report said. When deputies arrived, the suspect was standing near the first vehicle that was vandalized but fled into nearby woods, and could not be located during a search. He retuned again about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but could not be located. The victim left the property for the night. A reported location the suspect may have gone was given to deputies. A warrant for felony vandalism was taken out against the man. The victim was advised to get a court order of protection against him, the report said.
A counterfeit $5 bill was passed about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at Food City on 509 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Eddie Key said in a report. The bill was passed at the Food City Gas and Go location. The crime was reported Wednesday. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A Yamaha motorcycle was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a property in the 100 block of Chapel Street, Greeneville police Officer Eddie Short said in a report. The motorcycle was parked behind a house about 9 p.m. Monday, the victim told police. It was discovered missing about noon Tuesday. The 2019 model TTR115 motorcycle is blue. It is valued at $6,700.
Household goods were reported stolen in the burglary at a home and adjacent garage in the 300 block of Jud Neal Loop, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. A pry bar was used on a rear door to enter the house, the report said. The owners were last at the house in early March. The burglary was reported Wednesday. Stolen were two dehumidifiers, three fans, a vacuum cleaner and a dog crate, together valued at more than $450. Damage to the door totals $200. The burglary remains under investigation.