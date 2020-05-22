Brian Allen Hensley, 24, of 202 N. Nelson St., was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-5th offense. Hensley was pulled over on North Main Street at the North Main Street Extension for driving a vehicle with an expired temporary tag, Deputy Aaron Spears. Hensley told deputies that he didn’t have a driver’s license. A records check showed that Hensley also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Hensley was also issued citations for having no vehicle insurance and a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 2001 Plymouth Neon car was reported stolen Thursday from a property on Old Washboard Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. Property was also stolen from the house Wednesday, a relative of the homeowner told deputies. The person who filed the complaint said she was told two men in a Nissan sport utility vehicle were seen at the house. One was carrying a stereo component and the other was carrying tools and a crowbar, Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. A witness took a photo of the SUV as it left the property. A suspect was identified through the tag number. The front door that had been locked was found forced open Thursday. The teal-colored Plymouth Neon is valued at $1,000.
Two rolls of fence wire were stolen between Monday and Thursday from a property in the 400 block of Olivet Mountain Road, sheriff’s Deputy Greg Tipton said in a report. The rolls of wire were in a wooded area of the yard. They were last seen on Monday by the owner. The wire is valued at $300.