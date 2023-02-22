William R. Blevins, 45, listed as homeless, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, and driving with a suspended license fifth offense by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jordan Williams responded to the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Highway and West Summer Street where he said he noticed a “stranded motorist.” Blevins reportedly told Williams that he had been driving the vehicle and said the car “stopped working correctly.” Police searched the car and discovered baggies with methamphetamines residue, two pipes and a bong, Williams said. Belvins reportedly admitted to Williams that everything in the vehicle was his and that the residue in the baggie was, in fact, methamphetamines. Spears was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Claude D. Day, 44, of 125 Peaceful Valley Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, with theft of a motor vehicle and was served an active warrant for violation of probation third offense by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Dalton Balthazr responded to the Peaceful Valley Road address after dispatch received a tip that the Ford truck was in the driveway. The truck was at the residence and the keys of the vehicle were discovered in the suspect’s pocket, Balthazr said in the report. A witness told deputies that she saw Day driving the truck for two days. Day was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Willard L. Cutshaw, 49, of 130 Timber Lane, was charged about 1:50 p.m. Sunday with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall responded to the scene in the 4550 block of Kelley Gap Road. Cutshaw was reportedly seen in the graveyard with a knife “talking crazy stuff,” Cutshall said in the report. Deputies reportedly asked Cutshaw to put his hands on his head, but “he refused” and took off on foot. Deputies reportedly tased the suspect; Cutshaw continued to resist arrest, Cutshall stated in the report. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Laura E. Buckner, 28, of 5930 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Limestone, was charged about 12:45 p.m Saturday with possession of methamphetamines by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Anthony Pruitt responded to the 900 block of Chariot Trail and reportedly noticed Buckner there and knew the suspect had an active warrant out of Washington County for failure to appear in court. When deputies searched Buckner for weapons, Pruitt said a “clear crystal substance” believed to be methamphetamines was found in the suspect’s jacket pocket. Buckner was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An AR-15 rifle was reported stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Robertson Road, according to a Greene County Sheriff report. The victim reportedly told Deputy Daniel Lynch that upon returning to the residence after a vacation, she noticed the rifle was missing from her foot of the bed. The rifle is a Diamondback AR-15. It is unknown when the rifle was stolen due to the victim being away from the residence for a “few months.” The total value of the stolen item is $800. No suspects have been charged with the theft of the rifle at this time.