Hugo Dominguez, of Snellville, Georgia, was charged about 3:45 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Dominguez was paced driving at 61 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone in a pickup truck in the 1200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was conducted, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Dominguez smelled strongly of alcohol. He told officers he had two beers and was on his way back to a hotel after making a “beer run,” the report said. Two open alcohol containers were in the truck. Dominguez did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused consent to allow a breath test or blood draw. Dominguez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Zachary A. Salyers, 28, of Sherrill Drive, Kingsport, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug. During a sobriety checkpoint on Baileyton Road, sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle driven by Salyers attempt to make a U-turn and back into a ditch. When checking the vehicle, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine fell out the driver’s side door when it was opened, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Salyers was also issued multiple citations. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael D. Cutshaw, 50, of 6132 Asheville Highway, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police were called to Walmart about a shoplifting incident and spoke with Cutshaw, who allegedly tried to shoplift several items in the store. Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. While Cutshaw was being searched, a clear plastic bottle fell to the floor. A small plastic bag in the bottle held suspected methamphetamine and 1.5 Alprazolam bars. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. He was also issued a trespass warning from Walmart.
Cecil T. Bowman, 28, of 659 Cm Jones Road, was charged Friday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and cited for failure to exercise due care, having no proof of vehicle insurance and a registration violation. Bowman was seen driving a pickup truck through a traffic light on East Church Street at East Bernard Avenue, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Bowman told police he didn’t have insurance and the truck registration was expired. Bowman’s hands were shaking and he appeared nervous as he spoke with an officer, the report said. Bowman was asked for consent to search the truck and Bowman responded “he’d rather (the officer) didn’t,” the report said. An odor of marijuana was coming from the truck and and several partially smoked marijuana cigarettes were found in the ashtray. Police also found a plastic bag containing about seven grams of suspected marijuana and a rolled marijuana cigarette. Bowman was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Jonathan R. Miller, 49, of 207 Alderman Drive, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property valued at less than $1,000. While at the Food City market on Snapps Ferry Road, a woman saw a bicycle outside that belonged to a relative, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A review of store security video shows Miller riding the bicycle onto the sidewalk and going in the store. Miller was located nearby and taken into custody. He told police he found the bike in bushes along North Irish Street. The bicycle is valued at $500. Miller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Karen M. Fleming, 48, of 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told sheriff’s deputies that Fleming became aggressive with her and head-butted her in the nose, causing it to bleed. Another alleged victim told deputies he heard the confrontation and began going up stairs to investigate and was confronted by Fleming, who kicked him, causing him to fall down the stairs. Fleming was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Police investigating a suspicious vehicle Saturday morning parked in front of a house on Robinhood Road took a Kingsport man into custody on active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Wesley A. Dunbar, 29, of Chadwick Drive, was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was parked in front of a residence overnight with two people sleeping inside, a caller told police. A records check showed Dunbar had the active warrants. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A stolen vehicle and motorcycle reported as stolen were located Sunday morning at an address in the 700 block of Ripley Island Road. Sheriff’s deputies received information about the stolen vehicle and went to the address. A Suzuki motorcycle on the property was run through the National Crime Information Center database and was found to be reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina. Police in that jurisdiction were notified.
A car was damaged between Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The theft attempt happened in the 400 block of Cherry Street. The victim, of Bluff City, told officers an attempt was also made to take the battery, The car was jacked up in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the catalytic converter. Damage was caused to the catalytic converter and the driver’s side floorboard. The registration tag was also stolen from the car. It is valued at $80.
Property was stolen between Thursday and Saturday in the burglary of a house in the 3700 block of Chuckey Highway in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. A locked window was forced open to gain entry. The victim, who is in the process of moving, was contacted by a neighbor who told her people in a gray pickup truck had been at the house. Stolen possessions include a Sony game console, a BB gun and clothing. The items have a combined value exceeding $660.
The theft of a handgun from a truck in the 2900 block of Pates Hill Road was reported Friday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim, of Knoxville, told deputies he was at a job Wednesday at the address when he noticed the gun was missing from the unlocked truck. The Keltec handgun is valued at $300.