Greeneville police continue an investigation into a crash shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday that took out about 150 feet of fencing in the 2600 block of Snapps Ferry Road. A 1998 Mazda went off the right side of the road, went into a ditch and then took down the length of fencing before coming to rest in a larger ditch, a report said. The car was abandoned at the scene. A witness who lives on Quillen Shell Road saw three men run through his yard. Police have a photo of one of the suspects, the report said.
A trolling motor was stolen from a boat between Saturday night and Sunday morning while it was parked on a property in the 600 block of Cox Hill Road, sheriff Deputy William Carr said in a report. Scratches are visible on the boat deck, indicating that bolts holding the motor on were cut off. The Minn Kota trolling motor is valued at $2,000.
An air compressor, saw, four stereo speakers and power tools were stolen Saturday afternoon from a property in the 1400 block of Fish Pond Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The possessions were outside on the property. The house was not entered, the report said. The items have a combined value of more $1,400.
A house was entered Saturday in the 900 block of Tyne Gray Road in Afton, sheriff’s Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. Nothing was reported stolen but a “threatening note” was left inside the house, the report said. Damage to the window totals $500.
A 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck was vandalized Saturday night while it was parked in the lot of Walmart, Greeneville police said in a report. The owner told police the truck was intentionally “keyed.” Scratches are visible on both sides of the truck, the hood and the tailgate. The owner lives in Newport. The truck is valued at $2,000.