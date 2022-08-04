James E. Shelton, 61, of 305 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, was charged about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victims are Shelton’s landlords. They told deputies that he threatened them with a knife when they came to collect rent. Shelton was located inside the house. He came outside but allegedly resisted when deputies attempted to take him into custody and was taken to the ground, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Shelton allegedly refused to get into a patrol vehicle and began kicking the door before being placed inside. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Roth L. Jenkins, 41, of Filbert Street, Newport, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenkins was seen by a sheriff’s deputy walking shirtless down East McKee Street near Leming Street, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Jenkins watched a patrol vehicle go by and was “acting nervous” before a deputy spoke with him, the report said. The deputy was going to give Jenkins a ride to the Cocke County line and asked to search him. A small plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe were found in Jenkins' pants pockets. Jenkins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Justin L. Smith, 25, of 117 Pruitt Road N., was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputes with domestic assault. Deputies were called by Smith, who asked to have another resident and a child removed from the house. An argument ensued where Smith got on top of the alleged victim and struck her in the leg, Deputy Bryan Shelton was told. Smith then left but returned to the house before the arrival of deputies. Smith told deputies he had also also been struck during the argument but was determined to be the primary aggressor. Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Derek A. Fleming, 46, of 2610 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said an argument began after Fleming asked to borrow her truck and was refused. Fleming was told to go outside, where he threatened to strike the alleged victim with a hair brush, placing her in fear for her safety. A second alleged victim at the address told deputies she was also in fear for her safety if Fleming returned, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Fleming was located walking out of woods near the house and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police are investigating the apparent break-in of a house in the 900 block of Asheville Highway. The homeowner told police he was notified Wednesday afternoon by an alarm company that a window in back of the house had been broken. Officers cleared the house and saw the window had been pulled open and glass was broken. The window was intact on Saturday. The house is vacant and the owner told police he has had issues in the past with people entering the house and staying there. The window is valued at $500.