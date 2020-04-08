Van Hang Nguyen, 55, of 91 Old Mine Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to the Old Mine Road address and spoke with the alleged victim through a family member. Nguyen and the alleged victim only speak Vietnamese, Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. Nguyen had allegedly been drinking all day and was seen pushing the alleged victim in the presence of deputies. The alleged victim also indicated that she had been struck by him. Nguyen was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sean Thomas Garbers, 38, of 34 Vicky St., was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after an arrest earlier in the night on the same charge. Garbers was seen walking along the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway “stumbling toward the roadway,” Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Garbers smelled of alcohol before arrest. He had been taken to a hospital from the Greene County Detention Center after the first public intoxication arrest and was wearing an orange jumpsuit issued to inmates, the report said. Garber left the hospital wand walked toward East Andrew Johnson Highway, discarding the jumpsuit in the process. Garber was additionally charged with theft of property valued at less than $1,000. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A 350-horsepower Chevrolet motor was stolen between March 29 and Monday from a garage in the 5200 block of Old Stage Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The owner found the engine and engine mount stolen on Monday from the locked garage. Forced entry was made through a door, the report said. The engine and mount have a combined value of $1,600.
A Yamaha four-wheel vehicle and a Toro riding lawn mower were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning from a property in the 1500 block of Millers Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said inn a report. The dark red four-wheeler is valued at $3,500. The lawn mower is worth $5,700. A suspect is listed in the report.
Three checks totaling $7,850 were forged on the bank account of a Greene County man between March 27 and 30, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The forgeries were noticed on Monday. Three paper checks were created and the victim’s banking information was included on them, the report said. The checks were cashed in the names of a man and two women and signed by another woman. The victim did not recognize their names, the report said.
An antique wagon wheel and milk can were stolen early Monday from a property in the 500 block of Jimmy Johnson Road, sheriff’s Deputy Greg Tipton said in a report. The wagon wheel and orange milk can were near the road. The wagon wheel is worth $75, while the milk can is valued at $30.
A man who complained Sunday afternoon about a sandwich he purchased at the McDonald’’s restaurant on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap caused vandalism damage to the business, sheriff’s deputies said in a report. The man entered the business to complain about a sandwich he received at the drive-through window. He stood for about 20 seconds at the counter before throwing the sandwich across the counter and leaving. On his way out, the man slammed the door, damaging it, the report said. The hinge and frame mechanism on the side door were damaged. Damage totals $500. A suspect was identified in the report.
A carport was stolen between Thursday and Fridaynext to a house in the 1400 block of Quillen Shell Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim returned home Friday afternoon to find the carport gone. The carport is valued at $1,500.