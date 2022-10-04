Anthony D. Shifflett, 49, of 359 Barnett Drive, was charged around 11:30 p.m Friday with public intoxication by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall responded to reports of an individual acting suspiciously in a carport in the 8900 block of Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, a report stated. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech, Cutshall said in a report. Cutshall stated that the suspect told him that he did not know how he got to that location. Starnes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A vehicle was stolen about 10 p.m Friday from a convenience store parking lot, Greeneville Police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The vehicle was parked at the Quick Stop lot in the 1900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. The victim told law enforcement that when she returned from the store, her black Toyota CEE was gone. The Toyota is valued at $3,500.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash about 2:20 p.m Friday at 885 W. Andrew Johnson Highway and Banks Street, Greeneville Police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Damien E. Heister attempted a left hand turn into the parking lot between Aubrey’s and Eastman Credit Union but failed to yield the right of way, causing a collision with a vehicle driven by Freddies A. Roman, according to the report. Roman was checked by EMS but refused treatment. Heister allegedly fled the scene but was spotted in the Eastman Credit Union. Charges are pending.
A bicycle was stolen from a carport in the 1100 block of West Irish Street, Officer Robert Anderson said in a Greeneville Police Department report. The victim told law enforcement that sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, his son’s bicycle was stolen from the carport. The bike is valued at $300.
Hailee Jimnak, 29, of 2179 Reid Lane, Sevierville, was charged about 12:05 a.m Monday with driving under the influence first offense by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement responded to a call about someone driving on the wrong side of East Andrew Johnson Highway at excessive speed, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Deputies approached the vehicle and initiated emergency lights. One of the deputies drove around the suspect to get the driver to stop. The suspect came to a stop in front of Garden Basket, but was still on the wrong side of the highway. Jimnak was approached by law enforcement and was unsteady on her feet and had an odor of alcohol, Cutshall said in the report. The suspect allegedly failed field sobriety tests and did not know where she was. Jimnak was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.