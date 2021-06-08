Brittany R. Gray, 30, of Smith Lane, Jonesborough, was charged with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and other offenses after Greeneville police investigated a car parked about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Forest Hills Market on Snapps Ferry Road. The business was closed. Gray denied having any drugs in the car, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Found in Gray’s purse on the passenger seat, in the driver’s-side door and in the car trunk were a combined 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, 40 syringes, pipes, a digital scale and plastic bags. Gray was also charged with methamphetamine possession, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Robert D. Jennings, 23, of Baileyton, was charged about 10:35 p.m. Monday by Johnson City police with filing a false report and resisting arrest. Officers went to the 600 block of Hazel Street in Johnson City on a report of a man outside condominiums who was hiding in bushes with a sword, a report said. Jennings allegedly gave police a false name and then “attempted to flee and resist arrest,” the report said. Jennings was held on $6,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Dale M. Denton, 25, of 189 Pruitt Road N., was charged about 8:40 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Denton was driving a vehicle that did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted on Snapps Ferry Road. During the traffic stop, the vehicle swerved over the fog line and back into the driving lane before pulling over, Officer Kaylyn Lamb said in a report. Denton had “slow speech” and difficulty keeping his eyes open while speaking with officers. He had a cast on one leg and was unable to complete all field sobriety tests. Denton allegedly refused a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained to get a blood sample. He was also cited for a vehicle registration violation. Denton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Avery K. Weems, 23, of Ashley Road, Johnson City ,was charged about 6:15 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Weems was asleep behind the wheel of a car with the motor running in the median of the 7900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Weems smelled of alcohol and allegedly had slurred speech. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Weems was held on bond pending first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies investigating a complaint about a possible drug deal Saturday afternoon charged the passenger of a car at the 70 & Summer Coin Laundry with drug-related offenses. Andrew C. Roman, 25, of Spruce Pine Road, Rogersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Donovan Jay Ealey, 24, also of the Spruce Pine Road address, was charged with driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Deputies went to the laundromat and located the car driven by Ealey. A records check showed his license was suspended, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A search of the car turned up a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, two suspected Suboxone pills, several syringes and a glass pipe. Roman claimed ownership of the items, the report said. Roman and Ealey had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Richard A. Moore, 73, of 920 Greystone Road, was charged about 8:10 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Moore pushed the alleged victim in a hallway and she fell into a door and hit her back on a bathroom vanity before falling on the floor, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Moore also choked the alleged victim. The victim had marks on her throat but refused medical attention. Moore was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bruce L. Lamons, 38, of 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, was charged about 2:10 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deouties went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Lamons got “aggressive” with him after going to the property to get some belongings and pushed him down, causing a physical altercation, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The alleged victim had a gash on his head and was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Lamons was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A dog and other possessions were stolen between Friday and Sunday in the burglary of a mobile home in the 100 block of Prairie Lane, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Forcible entry was made by prying open the front door. Stolen possessions include a Visio television, two Nintendo GameCubes, a Sony Playstation and about 20 video games. The 7-week-old mixed breed dog is valued at $300. The other possessions have a combined value of about $700. One of the game consoles and a video game were recovered in a car owned by a suspect named in the report. The burglary remains under investigation.
A man stole lottery tickets and other merchandise about 6 a.m. Sunday from the Quick Stop market at 5230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. A than man wearing a dark gray shirt and a woman in a pink shirt entered the store and the man stole items while the woman distracted the clerk, the report said. Different types of scratch-off lottery tickers were taken from a rack on the counter. Video surveillance footage also shows the man stole 10 knives, a torch lighter and a pair of sunglasses. The pair left in a Toyota sedan described in the report. The lottery tickets are valued at $130. The other items taken have a combined value of more than $130.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a van between May 5 and Friday from the parking lot of the Hardinsburg Chapel at 3320 Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The van had been in the chapel parking lot for about a month, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
Greeneville police responded about Monday afternoon to a reported burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Crestwood Drive. The homeowner told police that two quilts were stolen between March 17 and 24 from a bedroom after a back door lock was broken to gain entry. The owner said that a pink hair brush that does not belong to her was found under a dining room table. The quilts have a combined value of $800. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Clothing was stolen between Saturday and Monday from a vacant house in the 900 block of Round Knob Road, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. Ten shirts, shoes and candles were taken, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The possessions have a combined value exceeding $230. A suspect is named in the report.