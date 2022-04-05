Darlene L. Gregg, 42, of 3790 Newport Highway, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Gregg was allegedly “passed out” behind the wheel of a locked sport utility vehicle in a handicapped parking space at the Food City supermarket on Snapps Ferry Road, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Gregg would not wake up until an air horn was used. The keys were in the ignition when she got out of the SUV. Gregg told officers she took Suboxone earlier. She was unsteady on her feet, acted drowsy and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. A glass pipe was seen in the front passenger seat area, the report said. Gregg was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man sheriff’s deputies were trying to take into custody Monday afternoon was charged with escape. Sage A. Cash, 31, of 6285 Gap Creek Road, was also charged with evading arrest. Deputies went to a Gap Creek Road mobile home on a warrants check and saw a man identified as Cash running toward some woods. He was caught after a foot pursuit and placed in handcuffs, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. While being placed in a patrol car, Cash “took off running again” while in handcuffs, the report said. He was caught and taken to the Greene County Detention Center. A records check showed that Cash had an active arrest warrant in Hawkins County. Cash was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Monday in deposits made at the Andrew Johnson Bank on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The fake $20 bill may have come from the Food City supermarket on East Andrew Johnson Highway, a bank employee told police. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Power tools were stolen from a van parked at a Snapps Ferry Road business. The owner reported the theft Monday to Greeneville police. The theft occurred between Feb. 13 and 16 while the van was parked at the business for repairs. It was left unlocked, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Two drills stolen have a combined value of $400.
A trail camera and batteries were stolen between March 29 and Saturday from a wooded area behind Markel Brothers Construction, 1112 Myers St., Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The theft was reported on Monday. The Tactacam trail camera, batteries and an SD memory card have a combined value of about $220.