Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a case of identity theft involving a Mosheim woman. The woman told deputies that she received a letter last week from the Internal Revenue Service stating that she owed taxes for unemployment insurance received in Ohio. The letter was accompanied by a tax form from the Ohio Department of Job Services. “The victim has never lived in Ohio and has never filed for unemployment in that state,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. It was determined that a person using the victim’s identity received $960 in unemployment benefits through the State of Ohio. The IRS letter and tax form reviewed by deputies contained the victim’s personal information, the report said.
A lawn mower and battery were stolen between Monday night and early Tuesday from a garage in the first block of Hensley Hill Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The items were there when the victim left his home about 8 p.m. Monday The Troy-Bilt lawn mower is valued at $1,300. The battery is worth $60.
The owner of a four-wheeler told sheriff’s deputies that it was sold Monday at a Kiser Loop address without her permission. The ATV is valued at $1,000. A suspect is named in the report.
Multiple checks from a Hamblen County man’s stolen checkbook were cashed at the Greeneville Walmart, the victim reported Monday to police. The checks, totaling $1,600, were cashed between Oct. 30, 2020, and Monday. The victim put a stop payment order with his bank on the stolen checkbook. A suspect is named in the report.