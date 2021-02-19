Aaron J. Massey, 26, of 146 E. Bernard St., was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and driving on a suspended license. Massey was pulled over on Tusculum Heights Drive for making an improper turn, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. K-9 Cezar alerted on the vehicle driven by Massey during an open air sniff. A bag found in the vehicle contained more than two grams of suspected meth, a “brownish powder” suspected to be heroin and 10 suspected Xanax pills, the repprt said. A records check showed that Massey’s driver’s license is suspended. Massey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police are investigating a reported home improvement scam. The victim told police Thursday that she hired a man named in the report in August 2020 to complete an addition to her bedroom, cover her rear porch, and put a screen in the rear porch. The victim said she paid the man $7,853 and he started the project but did not complete it. She said the back porch work has to be redone because the man did not use the proper materials for the job. The victim has documentation of a letter sent Feb. 3 to the man requesting a refund, and said she received notification on Feb. 6 that he had received the mail and signed for it. The victim told police she had not received a refund and it was more than 10 days since the man received the letter requesting the refund. She said the man had no done any work on her house since about Dec. 1 of last year. The complaint remains under investigation.
A motorcycle was stolen between Feb. 13 and Thursday from the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Cherokee Boulevard, sheriff’s Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. The owner told deputies that he was out of town for several days and noticed the motorcycle was missing Thursday night. The 2010 Honda XR50 dirt bike is valued at $500.
Police are looking for a man who shoplifted merchandise Wednesday morning from Walmart. A loss prevention employee told officers that about 10 a.m. Wednesday, a white male about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds stole a items including drone, speaker and a radio from the store. The man left on foot toward the Dollar Tree store. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, a Chicago Bulls jersey, a ball cap, and had a mustache. The value of the stolen merchandise exceeds $550.