Christopher D. Frazier Jr., 33, of 1265 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with being a fugitive from justice after a warrants check at his home address. Frazier was taken into custody in an upstairs bedroom of the house. He was sought on a warrant issued in Charles City, Virginia, on a charge of possession with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1,000 or more, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Frazier was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Travis L. Tunnell, 44, of 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tunnell appeared to be “passed out” in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle that was running in the 300 block of Brown Springs Road, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Tunnell was told to turn off the vehicle and step out of it. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet, the report said. A small plastic bag in one of Tunnell’s pockets contained about 15 grams of suspected cocaine. Tunnell was carrying $2,132 in cash. During a vehicle search, deputies found a small zipper-style bag containing 5.5 grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe. Tunnell allegedly would not consent to a blood draw and a search warrant was taken out to obtain blood, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Dakota Peters, 26, was charged about 9 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with identity theft, speeding and driving without a license. Police made a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the West Summer Street overpass of a car being driven over the speed limit, Officer Eddie Short said in a report. Peters gave police a name and date of birth that did not come back with any information after a records check. Peters’ fingerprints were scanned and no results were immediately received. A delayed response later showed the name given by Peters was false, the report said. Peters was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Firearms, a television and other possessions were stolen between Nov. 19 and Thursday in the burglary of a mobile home in the first block of Alisha Drive, Greeneville police Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. The front door of the house had been kicked in. Also stolen were two cordless drills, a circular saw and hand tools. The combined value of the items stolen is about $3,600.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of forcible fondling communicated to a school resource officer at South Greene High School. The incident occurred Tuesday and was reported Thursday by a school administrator. The incident involves juveniles. No further information was released.
A ring stolen more than two years ago from a Shackleford Road home was seen Thursday by its owner for sale in a Greeneville pawn shop, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The ring went missing around April 2019 from the owner’s home. The victim spoke with the pawn shop manager and was told to file a police report and it would be returned. The blue sapphire hexagon-shaped gold ring is valued at $300.