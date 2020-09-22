Jeffery A. Hinkle, 26, of 2185 Middle Creek Road, was charged Sept. 15 by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and felony possession of a Schedule II drug. Hinkle had a first appearance Sept. 16 in General Sessions Court. An Oct. 2 preliminary hearing is scheduled. A sheriff’s department report said that on Sept. 15, Hinkle grabbed the alleged victim’s face and shook shook her head. During an attempt to arrest Hinkle, he allegedly pushed away from a deputy. Hinkle allegedly continued to struggle with deputies and while in the Greene County Detention Center vestibule was seen reaching for his pockets. A search located a plastic bag holding nearly three grams of methamphetamine, a report said. Hinkle remains held on bond in the jail pending his next court appearance.
Elizabeth F. Caballero, 38, of 2790 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with violation of a court order of protection and possession of a Schedule II drug. Deputies were called to a mobile home in the 400 block of Patterson Street and spoke with the alleged victim, who said he had an order of protection against Caballero, who allegedly was on his property and had threatened him prior to arrival by deputies. Surveillance video also showed Caballero looking in the windows of the mobile home on Saturday morning, and ahe messaged him on his phone while deputies were present, a report said. Caballero was located at a motel on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Suspected methamphetamine was found on her, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Caballero was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert K. Hipps, 33, of 645 Bill Jones Road, was charged early Friday by corrections officers with destruction of government property in connection with damage in the Greene County Detention Center. A corrections officer in the jail saw Hipps, who had just been booked, reach up and pull wires out of a surveillance camera in a cell he was housed in. The damage was discovered after Hipps was charged Thursday night with DUI-2nd offense and other traffic-related offenses. The camera was not operational after the wires were pulled out of it. Hipps had a first appearance Friday in court. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 4 for a preliminary hearing on the charges against him.
A Surgoinsville man who allegedly fled a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper following a 2016 traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Greene County was taken onto custody Sept. 14 on arrest warrants for evading arrest, methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug. Dustin Lee Justice, 35, of Reynolds Avenue, was served the arrest warrants in the Greene County Detention Center. Justice was driving a a sport utility vehicle involved in a THP traffic stop on April 7, 2016, on southbound I-81. As a trooper attempted to put handcuffs on Justice, he pulled away and fled on foot, a report said. A search of a duffle bag found in the SUV after Justice ran from troopers turned up a bag hlding a small amount of marijuana, numerous syringes, a glass pipe, a digital scale and empty plastic bags. Suspected methamphetamine was found on Justice, a report said. Justice appeared Sept. 16 on the charges in General Sessions Court and entered guilty pleas to the charges, according to court documents. He remains held in jail.
Liam M. Lawlor, 21, of 493 Fairfield Drive, was charged Friday with vandalism of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500, a sheriff’s department report said. On Sept. 12, Lawlor allegedly damaged a hay field and other land in the 6800 block of Houston Valley Road with a pickup truck he was driving, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The property owner told deputies that Lawlor drove into the hay field, doing “donuts” with the truck and damaging crops. The property owner followed Lawlor as he drove away and took down the truck license plate number. The owner has video evidence of the vandalism, the report said. The victim estimated damage to the hay field at $1,800. Lawlor had a first appearance Monday in court.
Stephen Shelton, 31, of 110 Cooter Way, was taken into custody Saturday on active arrest warrants charging him with theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000, and methamphetamine possession. Sheriff’s deputies saw Shelton and another man who had gotten out of a car parked on Fox Road “near a known drug house,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Found inside were four grams of suspected methamphetamine, pipes and plastic bags used to package drugs, the report said. The car Shelton was in was reported stolen on July 29. The owner told police he had paid Shelton $100 to tow the car to his address, but it was never brought there. The car is valued at $9,000. Shelton was also served warrants for possessing stolen property, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was held without bond pending a Monday court appearance.
Two generators, a riding lawn mower, a water pump and other possessions were stolen in a burglary between Aug. 20 and Sunday from a house in the 600 block of Flea Ridge Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. Numerous other items of property, including camping supplies and clothing, were also stolen. The victim had not been on the property for several weeks and saw when he arrived Sunday that a shed lock and chain had been cut and the door to the house was partially open. A barn and camper were also entered, and two windows on a pickup truck parked on the property were broken. Possessions valued at more than $5,500 were stolen. Damage to doors, windows, the truck and other property exceeds $1,000.
Four antique milk cans were stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a dairy barn in the 1100 block of Jockey Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The milk cans were seen in the barn about 5 p.m. Saturday. They are painted red, white, blue and green, the report said. The combined value of the milk cans is about $200.