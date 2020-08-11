David J. Arthurs, 64, of 120 Decatur St., was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Deputies were called to the Quick Stop market at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap. They were told Arthurs came into the store to buy alcohol, and that Arthurs “could not find his way to the exit,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Arthurs was seen outside in the driver’s seat of a car drinking a can of beer with the keys in the ignition and engine running. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking before driving to the store, the report said. Arthurs did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Samuel B. Allen, 31, of 598 Laughlin Road, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving. Allen was driving a pickup truck seen pulling out using “excessive acceleration” from the Greeneville Commons shopping center while squealing the truck tires and spinning out, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A records check showed Allen’s license was revoked for a prior DUI conviction. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Allen was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Anthony T. Setser, 26, of 7675 Baileyton Road, was charged about 10 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted on Kidwell School and Baileyton roads on a car driven by Setser for speeding and having an expired registration, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Setser said he did not have a driver’s license and gave a false name. A records check showed that Setser was not the person pictured with the name he gave, the report said. Setser admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the car and showed it to deputies. Setser was found to have active arrest warrants for evading arrest and violation of probation. He allegedly ran from deputies on Oct. 8, 2019, who went to his home to serve an arrest warrant, another report said. Setser was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chad Michael Thacker, 32, of 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, was served active arrest warrants early Monday in connection with a domestic violence incident on July 26. Thacker was charged with domestic assault and theft under $500. On July 26, Thacker and the alleged victim argued and as she was leaving the Gravel Woods Road home, her purse was struck with a BB pellet, a report said. The alleged victim said that a BB gun was also fired toward her head. On July 27, Thacker allegedly withdraw $180 from the victim’s credit union account without her permission, the report said. Thacker had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Terry S. Lamb, 32, of 300 Hubert Lane, Mosheim, was taken into custody Sunday by sheriff’s deputies on active arrest warrants stemming from a vehicle wreck on June 28. Lamb is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He was involved in a crash on June 28 in the 5200 block of Horton Highway that injured two passengers and Lamb, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. No one was at the crash scene when deputies arrived. Lamb later allegedly admitted driving the truck that crashed. Lamb had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man and woman found sleeping Sunday morning in a carport on West Vann Road were taken into custody by Greeneville police on active arrest warrants. Taken into custody were Whitnie Shae Tunnell, 33, of 193 Jackson Lane West; and Anthony D. Sutton, 40, of Jefferson City. Police on scene and records checks showed Tunnell and Sutton both had active warrants, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Tunnell and Sutton had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
A man awakened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after he heard someone beating on the front door of his Rambo Road home looked outside and saw a person trying to syphon gas from his vehicle, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The homeowner yelled at the person to get away from his vehicle. The suspect grabbed a hose he was using to syphon gas and ran off. He then heard a vehicle start up and drive off, the report said. No fuel was stolen from the vehicle.
Several hundred feet of barbed wire fencing was damaged early Sunday by a vehicle that ran into the fencing on the property in the 800 block of Concord Road in Mohawk. A white truck was seen leaving the scene, sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. Damage to the fencing totals about $1,000.