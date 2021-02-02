A semi trailer taken in 2019 from Everhart Transportation Inc. at 1622 Industrial Road was reported stolen Monday to Greeneville police. The semi trailer was stolen between Nov. 8 and 15, 2019, from the property, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The trailer was used by The Shopping Network and was last seen on Nov. 8, 2019, the report said. On Nov. 15, 2019, the person who filed the complaint and an ETI employee realized the trailer had not been brought back to the business lot. “The reason for not reporting the trailer until now is because they wanted to make sure they didn’t misplace it,” the report said. The semi trailer is valued at $20,000.
Pernell B. Jones, 36, of Knoxville, was charged about 6:15 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after a call from a property owner in the 7100 block of Newport Highway. Jones was on the man’s back porch. The property owner does not know him, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Jones had no shirt on and told deputies that people were following him, the report said. Jones was acting in a manner “consistent with someone under the influence of a narcotic,” the report said. He was held on bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Two wheels were stolen off a horse-drawn wagon between Jan. 1 and Sunday from a property in the 1400 block of Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The two wheels had been sawed off the wagon axle, the report said. The wheels are valued at $300.
The driver’s side window of a sport utility vehicle as broken between Friday night and Saturday morning while it was parked in the first block of Shiloh Road. The victim told sheriff’s deputies he discovered the vandalism when he came out of his Tusculum University dorm room. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Damage totals $300.