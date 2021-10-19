Andrew W. Shelton, 34, of 1939 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III drug-Suboxone. Deputies went to the address after receiving information Shelton was staying there. He had six active arrest warrants issued in Greene County, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Shelton was seen in the passenger seat of a car that pulled into the driveway and backed behind the house. Deputies approached and surrounded the car as Shelton got back inside and locked the door, the report said. Shelton was removed from the driver’s side and taken into custody. A search after arrest turned up three Suboxone pills. About 2.4 grams of suspected meth, three glass pipes and empty plastic bags were found inside a bag on the passenger-side floorboard of the car. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jazmine N. Scidgington, 18 of 105 Nanci Lane, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault at a Hummingbird Lane address. The alleged victim told deputies that he and Scudgington argued before she began hitting, biting and scratching him, causing injuries. The alleged victim did not require medical attention. Scudgington was taken into custody and held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck was vandalized about 11:10 p.m. Monday in the first block of Bradley Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. The owner told police he saw two males wearing hoodies “lurking around the area” before hearing two “loud pops.” When he looked outside, two of the truck’s tires were flat. A witness saw a boy wearing a red hoodie walk by the truck and bend over at each tire and then run from the area, the report said. The victim gave the nickname of a possible suspect to police.
Three decorative frogs and three garden gnomes were stolen from a yard in the 400 block of Old Ducktown Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The frogs and garden gnomes were noticed missing on Monday. Another resident told deputies four mag wheels valued at $200 were stolen about a week ago from a vehicle parked at the address. The garden decorations have a combined value of about $175.
A woman reported the fraudulent withdrawal of $2,412 from her bank account to Greeneville police on Monday. The victim received an email fro Etsy stating someone had purchased 52 shower curtains using her bank account information. She tried to contact the company and found her Etsy account had been disabled. Information about the seller of the shower curtains had also been deleted. The victim is trying to get reimbursement from her bank, the report said.