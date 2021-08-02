A maroon Chevy Blazer with a light on top and a reported “thousands of dollars” worth of tools in it was reported stolen from the Greene County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon by a man who had borrowed it from his sister in Kentucky. A report by Greeneville Police Department officer Larry Gilbert says the victim of the theft said he’d borrowed his sister’s vehicle when he left Kentucky to come “do work at the fair.” The victim “parked the vehicle inside the expo gate” at the fairgrounds in Greene County and went to do maintenance work on rides in the carnival. “When he returned to get his vehicle, someone had stolen it,” the report continues. No suspects were known when the report was released.
A reported fight at a Roller Street address about 1:30 a.m. Sunday resulted in a charge of domestic assault being placed against one man, described in the GPD report as being visibly intoxicated and smelling of alcohol. A witness to the altercation told GPD officer Katlyn Lamb that at one point he saw Skylur Burkey with a coffee table “picked up like he was going to throw it.” The victim of the alleged assault told police that Burkey shoved her and caused her to fall and strike her chin on some hard surface, possibly a table. The report by Lamb says: “Based on the evidence and statement by the victim and witness, I placed Burkey under arrest for domestic assault.”