Dennis P. Hegarty, 64, of 4940 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, was charged shortly before 4 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Officers responded to a call about a pickup truck stuck in a ditch in the 500 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. As they arrived, the truck pulled onto the roadway in front of another vehicle, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A traffic stop was attempted and Hegarty pulled over in front of the Marathon Market in the 800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Hegarty allegedly refused to comply with commands to put the truck in park. Officers “forcibly” put the truck in park gear, the report said. Hegarty allegedly would not get out of the truck when told to do so, or answer questions asked by officers. Hegarty was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Counterfeit $20 and $10 bills were given to a customer Monday in change at a Van Hill Road business, the victim told Greeneville police. Police were told by a man that he received the fake currency in change at Cuz’s Drive Thru restaurant. The counterfeit bills were taken into evidence by police.
A shirtless woman seen 5:45 p.m. Monday on East Church Street was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Charged was Shena L. Hale, 34, of 107 Chapel St. Police responded to a report of a woman “who was reportedly topless on Chapel Street,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Hale was located on East Church Street at Cherry Street “and appeared to be screaming at someone that was not there,” the report said. Hale was making erratic movements “and appeared to be flashing people” in an unbuttoned shirt, the report said. Hale allegedly told officers she used methamphetamine three days earlier. She was taken into custody and bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Katherine L. Click, 40, of 815 Kingsport Highway, was charged about 3 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies spoke with Click at the Marathon Market on West Andrew Johnson Highway on Emerald Road in Mosheim. She was seen entering the store, and “appeared under the influence,” Deputy Dillan Taylor aid in a report. Click left the store and begin to pull out of the parking lot when a traffic stop was conducted. Her vehicle nearly struck a gasoline truck, the report said. Click did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An assault rifle was stolen between Sept. 30 and Sunday from a garage in the 1200 block of Doughtys Chapel Road. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that he covered the gun with a cloth on Sept. 30 to clean it and noticed it missing Sunday afternoon. The garage doors are broken “and can easily be pushed up,” Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The Anderson Arms assault rifle is valued at $500.
Furniture, a tiller and other possessions were stolen between Sept. 27 and Sunday from a storage container at B&J Storage, 11680 Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The victim told deputies that someone unlocked the rollup door and took various possessions. including pictures and picture frames. The door was then re-locked until the burglary was discovered. Items stolen have a combined value exceeding $1,000. The burglary remains under investigation.