Christopher B. Hinkle, 35, of 103 Cumberland Drive, was charged about 10 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest after they went to 971 Ricker Road to look for another man with an active arrest warrant. Hinkle was at the address. Deputies ran a records check and found he had an arrest warrant for violation of probation. When told he had the warrant, Hinkle ran away on foot, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A Taser was used to try and stun Hinkle, who ran into nearby woods “and a body of water,” the report said. Hinkle was followed into the water and taken into custody. Deputies also took a man who lives at the Ricker Road address into custody. Eugene Pisano, 64, had an active warrant for failure to appear. Hinkle and Pisano were held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Four cameras and other camera equipment were stolen between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday from a sport utility vehicle parked at Blue Mountain Photos on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. The owner told police a camera bag containing photographic equipment was stolen while items were being loaded and unloaded from the SUV. The cameras and other equipment are valued at about $9,000.
Cordless power tools and other items were stolen between Friday and Monday from a utility trailer at a construction site in the 100 block of Turner Hill Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. An employee of the construction company working at the site noticed the trailer was damaged and found it had been broken into and ransacked. “Obvious tire tracks and foot prints not normal for the site” were seen, the report said. Numerous cordless power tools, a battery tool set, nail guns and a table saw were stolen. The equipment stolen has a combined value of about $5,000. A pry bar was apparently used to gain access to the utility trailer, which sustained about $400 in damage.
Timothy R. Sullivan, 29, of 1970 Culbertson Road, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Sullivan had been drinking when he became aggressive and allegedly began punching the victim in the head and facial area, causing lacerations, knots and a possible facial fracture, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The alleged victim also suffered rib injures where he had been “kneed,” the report said. Sullivan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandon C. Hochhalter, 36, of 1226 Robinhood Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. An alert had been issued to be on the lookout for an inbound white pickup truck seen on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Rheatown Road “that began to flick their lights to oncoming traffic,” Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A traffic stop on the truck was made at the Stop And Go market on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey. Hochhalter told deputies he had just left a tavern in Jonesborough. Hochhalter gave off a strong odor of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who drove over a curb about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Greene County Detention Center was charged with driving under the influence. Juan D. Francisco, of LaFollette, was charged with DUI-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. Deputies pulling into the Greene County Detention Center on Depot Street were told by a correction officer that a car found to be driven by Francisco had just run over the curb and did not make a complete stop at the intersection of Depot and South College streets. Deputies saw the driver and passenger switch places. Francisco, who was sitting in the passenger seat, gave off a strong odor of alcohol and attempted to hide a beer can between his legs when deputies approached, a report said. Francisco did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed he was convicted in May of driving under the influence. Passenger Juan Zarate, of Greeneville, told deputies he had consumed eight to 12 beers and was charged with public intoxication. Francisco and Zarate were scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Jarrod B. Marshall, 55, of 105 Wayfair Drive, was charged about 4:20 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Marshall was driving a car with an expired registration tag on Mt. Bethel Road toward Tusculum Boulevard. A traffic stop was made at the Round Table Offices, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. While speaking with police, Marshall “was jerking uncontrollably and shaking” and told officers he was nervous, the report said. Marshall did poorly on field sobriety tests and was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lyn G. Mitchell, 65, of Ridgemont Drive, Kingsport, was charged about 5:10 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Greeneville police saw a pickup truck stopped at a green light for about 10 seconds. The truck went over a fog line and was seen swerving into a lane of travel, and a traffic stop was made in the 200 block of Asheville Highway. The truck had a damaged wheel and Mitchell told police she struck a pole in the Food City parking lot. Mitchell did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Stacey D. Bledsoe, 34, of Autumn Lane, Rogersville, was charged about 10 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bledsoe was “passed out” behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Bledsoe was awakened and a search of the car turned up a plastic bag containing about three-quarters of a gram of suspected methamphetamine, one syringe containing a clear liquid along with other syringes, cut straws, a glass pipe and a metal spoon. Bledsoe was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Holly A. Gunnoe, 46, of 360 Jones Chapel Lane, was charged Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies who went to a mobile home at the address on a warrant check with evading arrest, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of a Schedule III drug. Gunnoe was served with an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Gunnoe would not come to the door and deputies knocked “multiple times” before it was answered by a juvenile, a report said. Gunnoe was found hiding in a back bedroom. She was taken to the Greene County Workhouse and then the jail, where Gunnoe gave a deputy a Suboxone pill wrapped in toilet paper. Gunnoe was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandon A. Trembley, 30, of 968 Shelton Mission Road, was charged about 3:20 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and cited for reckless driving and speeding. A motorcycle driven by Trembley was paced at 109 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on East Andrew Johnson Highway and allegedly failed to stop when a patrol car lights and siren were activated, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The motorcycle “continued weaving in and out of traffic passing (vehicles) at a high rate of speed before pulling into Walmart parking lot, circling in the parking lot between parked cars before coming to a stop near a curb. Trembley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jamie L. Jones, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug after driving though a DUI checkpoint on Blue Springs Parkway, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. An odor of marijuana was smelled as deputies spoke with Jones, who was told to pull over to the side of the road. Jones allegedly admitted she had some marijuana in her pocket. A plastic bag containing about five grams of suspected marijuana was retrieved. Jones did not show any signs of impairment and was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A man eating pizza while driving crashed his sport utility vehicle into a utility pole at about noon Sunday in the 400 block of Willoughby Road in Bulls Gap. Scott E. Shepard, of 179 Speedwell Church Road, was issued a criminal summons for driving on a revoked license, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Shepard told deputies “that he was driving and trying to eat his pizza when he lost control of the vehicle.” The SUV struck the utility pole and a barbed wire fence. A records check showed Shepard’s driver’s license was revoked. He will appear in court on the charge.
Greeneville police were notified Sunday about a man who stole merchandise on repeated occasions from Walmart. A loss prevention employee told an officer the man went to Walmart on Oct. 5, 21, 25 and 30 and then returned on Nov. 1, 6 and 11. The man “failed to scan various items at the self-checkout station and exited the store,” Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The combined value of the stolen items is $443. A registration tag and description of the car driven by the suspect is captured on surveillance video.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Nov. 23 and Saturday from a van parked on the lot of Eastside Baptist Church, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A church member told police that when he tried to start the van Saturday morning, he “noticed it did not sound right” and found the catalytic converter had been cut off, the report said. The van was last seen intact on the night of Nov. 23. Video surveillance footage may be available. Damage to the van and the catalytic converter totals $1,000.
A counterfeit $100 bill was brought Friday to the Consumer Credit Union branch on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Greeneville police were contacted. A CCU manger told police a customer came into the bank with the counterfeit bill. The customer told police he withdrew $700 from the bank on Oct. 29 and the fake $100 was the last bill he had left from the cash withdrawal. The man attempted to use the bill at a service station and was told it was counterfeit, so he returned it to the bank, a report said. The bill was placed into evidence.