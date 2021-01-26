Jason M. Dunn, 40, of 623 N. Hill St., was charged Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and having no proof of vehicle insurance. An officer on patrol on West Andrew Johnson Highway was passed about 9:10 a.m. Monday by a car driven by Dunn, whose license was known to be suspended, a report said. A records check confirmed Dunn’s license was suspended and traffic stop was conducted. Dunn also had an active failure to appear warrant issued in Greene County. A camouflage jacket was on the driver’s side back seat. Found in the jacket was a black bag containing a glass pipe, cut straw, plastic bags, methamphetamine, and an unknown brown substance believed to be heroin, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Dunn told police he let a friend borrow the jacket the night before “and didn’t check it when he got it back,” the report said. Dunn was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Telford man was charged early Monday by Johnson City police with possession of crack cocaine for resale and other offenses. Mark A. Horton, 57, of 215 Slate Hill Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug-crack cocaine for resale, possession of an imitation controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were dispatched about 2:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of South Roan Street about two people acting suspiciously “and possibly involved in a drug transaction,” a report said. During a search of Horton, police found 3.9 grams of crack cocaine in five separate plastic bags, along with 14 plastic bags containing baggies containing an imitation controlled substance. Officers also found a cut straw, glass pipe, a scale, and numerous empty plastic bags. Evidence indicated “Horton was in possession of all of the listed items with the intent to sell and distribute illegal narcotics and imitation controlled substances,” the report said. Horton was held on $20,000 bond pending arraignment Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Charges were filed Sunday night against a man and woman from Whitesburg following a traffic stop on Self Road in Bulls Gap by sheriff’s deputies. Justin A. Gulley, 21, of Grassy Valley Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Misty M. Sabins, of the Grassy Valley Road address, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Gulley was driving the car that was pulled over about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car. A search of the car located a plastic bag containing nearly two grams of suspected methamphetamine. Also found were a glass pipe and a set of digital scales. Sabins allegedly gave deputies a false name when taken into custody, the report said. Her identity was confirmed through fingerprints. Gulley and Sabins had first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gregory O. Smith, 43, of 107 Chapel St., was charged about 6:45 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a house in the 200 block of Unaka Street and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Smith hit her with a piece of glass, causing a cut to the back of her head, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The alleged victim refused medical treatment. Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.