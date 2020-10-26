GPD officer Robert Anderson gave chase about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to three vehicles he saw racing on the 11-E Bypass, a report filed Saturday says. Two of the pursued vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the Big Lots store. When one of those headed toward the Greene County Skills property, the officer continued the chase until the vehicle came to a stop. After the arrival of a second officer, Anderson approached the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Kyle Ofeldt, Waddell Love Road, Greeneville. Ofeldt was charged with felony evading arrest, drag racing, failure to exercise due care, driving with an open beer container and underage drinking. The latter two charges were placed after beer was found in the car. Ofeldt was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where he was administered a field sobriety test upon which he “performed satisfactorily,” the report states. Ofeldt’s vehicle was towed.
Late Friday night, police responded to a report of a man pounding on the door of a vacant Biddle Street house in an apparent effort to enter. He was identified as Zachary Brewer, Chapel Street, who told officers he had permission to be at the house. A smell of marijuana coming from Brewer’s vehicle led to a search of the vehicle. Various items of drug paraphernalia were found, along with marijuana and Lorazepam. Investigation of the house, whose backdoor was open, revealed evidence that someone had been “squatting” there. Brewer was charged with burglary and possession of a Schedule 4 drug. Another occupant of the vehicle, Dakota Ricker, Old Stage Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Zachary and Dakota were transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Jeffery Johnson, of the Midway community, was scheduled for a court appearance today to answer to a criminal summons for driving on a revoked license, second offense, and failure to wear a seatbelt. Officer Jason Hope’s report says the summons was issued “in lieu of arrest” after he pulled Johnson’s blue Nissan over on Highway 11-E after Johnson drove past him Saturday afternoon without a seatbelt engaged. Investigation showed Johnson’s license was revoked and that he previously had been cited for driving on a revoked license in August.
A man visiting a friend Friday on Elk Street reported that his car’s brake line and some electrical wiring were cut while the car was parked outside the friend’s residence, causing him to back over a curb and hit a tree when he tried to leave. The victim told police that witnesses told him someone with a flashlight had been seen beneath the vehicle and one witness told him the man’s name. Because the witnesses already had left the scene when police arrived, personal prosecution options were explained to the victim, according to the Greeneville Police Department incident report.
An unidentified male presented a counterfeit $20 bill Saturday at the Greeneville KFC restaurant, but left when the manager on duty began to mark the bill to test its authenticity. The restaurant lost no product, a GPD report says.
Another fake $20 bill was found in the Saturday deposit from the Sonic restaurant, another police report states. It is unknown who presented the fake bill to that restaurant.