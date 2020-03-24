Edward Chad Jennings, 32, of 425 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, was taken into custody Sunday by sheriff’s deputies and served arrest warrants in connection with alleged burglary on Aug. 1, 2019. Jennings was charged wth burglary, theft under $1,000 and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. On Aug. 1, 2019, Jennings allegedly entered a building in the 400 block of Elmer Hayers Road and took property valued at $589, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt said in a report. Jennings was taken into custody and held without bond pending a court appearance.
Birzarith Q. Benton, 31,of Griffin, Georgia, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and criminal trespass. Benton went to a Blue Springs Parkway apartment where he was not welcome and refused multiple requests to leave, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Benton allegedly punched one of the apartment occupants in the back, the report said. He allegedly refused to step outside when asked to do so by deputies. Benton was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin L. Strong, 24, of 3050 Chuckey Pike, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the address. Strong became angry at the alleged victims when he could not get a ride and began to slam a dining room chair into the floor, breaking it, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The alleged victims left their house in fear of Strongs’ actions. He was found in a shed behind the house. Strong was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jack Lee Rice, 50, of 10630 107 Cutoff, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store at 4660 107 Cutoff about a possible drug overdose. Rice appeared agitated, was unsteady on his feet and showed signs of intoxication, Deputy Joe Holt said in a report. A search of Rice located a syringe and two plastic bags containing a total of about half a gram of suspected methamphetamine. Rice was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Frankie D. Crum, 42, of 1000 Heritage Road North, was charged about 2 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police wth aggravated criminal trespass and violation of an order of protection. The alleged victim told police that she had hid in the basement because Crum was beating on her doors. Crum was charged on February with criminal trespass as the same address, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A records check showed the alleged victim had an active court order of protection against Crum. Crum was held on no bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Farm equipment was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning from a property in the 5600 block of Horton Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The John Deere Gator was discovered stolen about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Visible tracks from where it was parked showed the Gator was “either pulled or loaded and took away,” the report said. The green and yellow Gator is valued at $16,000.