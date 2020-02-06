Janel Victoria Powell, 32, of 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, was charged about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with assault, vandalism, indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Deputies went to the address after a female caller said someone was inside her residence, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. They found Powell inside screaming for help. When Powell opened the door, she was “half-dressed” and told deputies her house was on fire and someone was inside, the report said. As deputies attempted to leave, Powell came outside and began taking her clothing off on the porch. After being placed under arrest and put in a patrol car, the deputy taking her to the Greene County Detention Center and had to stop multiple times because Powell was kicking a window and trying to pull a radar unit from a back window, the report said. A deputy got in the back seat with Powell to prevent her from kicking the window on the way to jail. Powell allegedly tried to bite the deputy in the hands while she was being held back, the report said. Powell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a car Tuesday night in the first block of Prairie Lane. The suspect was at a mobile home earlier and returned about 8:30 p.m Tuesday and argued with the residents, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The victim was walking in front of the suspect’s car when he “left in a hurry,” striking him with the car. The victim suffered bruises and abrasions. The case was forwarded to detectives.
Preston Ronez Moore, 27, of 151 Schofield Drive, was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident in the 900 block of Old Asheville Highway. Police responded to a call of a fight between and man and woman. The alleged victim was located inside a house with a large contusion over her right eye, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Moore was in the bedroom of the house. The alleged victim told police Moore “back-handed” her in the face while in a car and once inside the house, pushed her to the floor. The alleged victim was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment of her injuries. Moore was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Kaidan C. Robertson, 23, was charged Tuesday morning by Greeneville police with public intoxication after they investigated a trespassing call at a Whitehouse Road address. Robertson was banging on the resident’s door and ringing the door bell about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday and also allegedly tried to enter a garage, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Robertson was living in a wood pile next to the complainant’s residence. He spoke with officers and was “not making sense,” the report said. Robertson allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine several hours earlier and did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Numerous possessions were stolen between Dec 12, 2019, and noon Tuesday from a storage unit at Storage Hub, 7434 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The victim found the lock securing his unit was missing. Stolen possessions include a Ludwig drum set high hat, a bear rug, a crossbow and an air compressor. The value of the stolen items exceeds $2,300. The last time the victim was at the Mosheim storage unit before Tuesday was on Dec. 12. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A handgun was stolen Tuesday afternoon from a house in the first block of Clay Way, sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Christy said in a report. The victim said a friend brought over someone named as a suspect who went into a bedroom and took a Ruger handgun from an ammunition box. The gun is valued at $343.