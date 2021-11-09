Isaiah C. Stephens, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, Morristown, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and violation of a court order of protection on Dyer Hollow Road in Mohawk. The alleged victim told deputies that Stephens came upstairs into his bedroom and struck him with a deodorant can and poured soda on him. Stephens would not let the alleged victim out of the house to unlock a gate for law enforcement, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The alleged victim was eventually able to get out of the house and unlock the gate. A records check showed that Stephens had active arrest warrants from another county, but authorities there declined to come get him. The records check also showed the active order of protection taken out by the alleged victim against Stephens, who was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies on a warrants check Monday afternoon at 122 Bayberry St. charged Randy L. Tolliver, 44, with filing a false report. Deputies were looking for a woman who Tolliver said was not in the house, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Laura A. Tolliver, 40, of the Bayberry Street address, was found hiding under a couch and taken into custody on an active warrant for failure to appear. She and Randy Tolliver have first appearances scheduled Wednesday in court.
Brad T. Baskette, 46, of Russellville, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence. County 911 Dispatch received numerous calls about a man walking on Blue Springs Parkway and Emerald Road, at times in the roadway, and laying down on the side of the road. Baskette had alcohol on his breath and an unopened can of malt liquor in one pocket when deputies spoke with him. A loaded Ruger handgun was found during a search, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. As Baskette was being placed in a patrol car, he allegedly began resisting and tried to strike a deputy. A partially emoty bottle of bourbon was found in Baskette’s backpack. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jennifer M. Clark, 46, of 681 Old Knoxville Highway, was charged about 11 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. A records check showed the car being driven by Clark had switched registration tags after it was pulled over on Benbow Road, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Clark told deputies she did not have a driver’s license. When asked if anything illegal was in the car, Clark handed over a small box containing used syringes. Found under the car seat was a bag containing about a half-gram of suspected meth, a glass tube with a small amount of meth, a glass pipe holding residue, two bags with marijuana residue, a marijuana grinder, a cut straw and more syringes. A records check showed that Clark’s driver license was suspended. Clark was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An attempt to break into a change machine between Sunday night and Monday in a laundromat at the Lazy Llama Campground on Chuckey Ruritan Road South damaged the machine, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. A prying tool was used to attempt to get into the change machine. The attempt was not successful, but an damage was done to the machine. The change machine is valued at $2,000.
A camper posted for sale on Facebook was found to have been stolen in 2018, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Caudill said in a report. A Sevier County sheriff’s deputy saw the camper advertised for sale and went Saturday to a Frank Roberts Road address to look at it. The deputy gave his dispatch center the Coleman camper vehicle identification number and discovered it was reported stolen in North Carolina. Greene County deputies responded and the camper was towed to a secure location until North Carolina authorities can recover it. The person selling the camper told deputies she bought it in 2018 without the knowledge it was stolen. The camper is valued at $2,000. A suspect is listed in the report.
Multiple items were stolen between Saturday and Sunday in the burglary of a house in the 1500 block of Baileyton Main Street. The occupants returned home Sunday afternoon to find a side door open and the house ransacked, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. It was not immediately known whether entry was forced. The occupants are making an inventory of stolen possessions to provide to investigators.
A sport utility vehicle was vandalized between Friday and Sunday night while it was parked near a house in the 6000 block of Mt. Carmel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. There were scratches and bite marks on the front of the SUV, and the brakes were damaged, the report said. Damage to the SUV totals about $2,000.