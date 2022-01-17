An air fryer was reported stolen from a storage unit on W. Bernard Ave. According to the Greeneville police report, the renter of the storage unit said that no one had been to the unit since a week before Christmas, and that a code is needed to get into the storage facility door. The lock to the individual storage unit was broken to access the unit. The air fryer is valued at $250, and the lock is valued at $20.
A U-Haul truck was damaged over Thursday night and reported to Greeneville police on Friday. According to the report, the truck was discovered Friday morning with damage to the fuel tank and the gasoline drained from the vehicle. The damage is valued at $950 for the 40-gallon tank and about $120 for the full tank of gas.
Cody K. Stout, 32, of 101 Ealey Rd., was charged with aggravated assault on Friday after he allegedly entered a victim’s apartment with a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, and placed the victim in fear for her life. While in the victim’s apartment, Stout allegedly also hit the victim in the face, hit her in the back with the gun and put the gun to her head multiple times, according to the report by Greeneville police. Stout was in custody at the Greene County Detention Center on Monday morning.
Colton M. Hulbert, 24, of 1790 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Apt. 256, was charged with aggravated assault on Sunday. According to the report Greeneville police were called to Greeneville Inn & Suites on Sunday after a verbal argument between Hulbert and a victim turned physical. Hulbert allegedly choked the victim with his hands and destroyed a guitar belonging to the victim. A value for the guitar was not listed in the report. Hulbert was in custody at the Greene County Detention Center on Monday morning.
Danny R. Carver, 61, and Patricia E. Carver, 55, were both charged with domestic assault on Sunday evening. Greeneville police responded to a domestic assault in progress and found both Carvers arguing and fighting with each other. The pair agreed that both had fought and broken each other’s cell phones after a verbal disagreement, but their stories differed as to who started the physical altercation. As police were unable to determine the primary aggressor, according to the report, both were charged to prevent further fighting. Both were in custody at the Greene County Detention Center on Monday morning.