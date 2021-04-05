A reported theft of a truck from a Vann Road location led to investigation by GPD Officer Megan Tomblin about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tomblin reported that the victims told her a truck belonging to one of them had been stolen earlier that day, with another truck not owned by them left in the garage. That truck turned out to be one reported stolen earlier. It was found “very damaged and ransacked,” with “multiple vape boxes on the truck bed.” There were “writings inside the vehicle,” including a name written onto the steering wheel. A neighbor told Tomblin he had seen a man drive that truck onto the property and back it into the garage, where the man remained for half an hour before emerging and going over to two vehicles in front of the home. He took one of them, the witness said. Police have a suspect in the case. A GPD report says that police were told by a Greeneville resident that a man identified as Daryl Caldwell, and listed by police as homeless, had trespassed at the an East McKee Street residence Saturday evening, left belongings and trash on the porch, and claimed he owned the house. Located later, Caldwell appeared to be under the influence of some impairing substance and was uncooperative with police and EMS, the latter having been called to the scene because Caldwell claimed a medical need. When he walked away, Caldwell was intercepted, cuffed and taken into custody EMS gave medical clearance.
Christopher S. Thacker, 24, of 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, was charged Thursday afternoon with domestic assault. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the address and determined Thacker and the alleged victim had gotten into an argument that turned physical, Deputy James Crum said in a report. The alleged victim had a gash on his forehead and dried blood on his face. Thacker had no marks but told deputies his hand “hurt from the fight,” the report said. Thacker was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
A utility trailer was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from the 6800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The trailer was parked at the Circle Hills apartments in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The trailer is valued at $1,500. A suspect is named in the report. A generator was reported stolen from the basement of a house in the 1000 block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Price said in a report. The theft occurred between March 14 and 25, the report said.It was reported Thursday. The generator is valued at $500. A suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident Thursday night involving the sale of a cellphone. The victim had placed the Samsung phone for sale on Facebook Market and was contacted by a suspect named in the report. The phone owner drove to a Doty Lane address from Gatlinburg to complete an agreed-upon transaction. “When it was time to pay for the phone (the victim) said that (the suspect) had placed a folded bill in his hand and took off running toward the bushes and disappeared,” Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim discovered he was handed “a fake, torn-up” $100 bill, the report said. The victim “was advised for future sales to never meet at an individual’s home,” it added.