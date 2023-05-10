Austin S. Hillman, 21, listed as homeless, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a house in the 100 block of Bainey Broyles Street. Hillman, the driver, told police he had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A Crown Royal bag in the front seat contained a plastic bag holding suspected meth and glass pipes, the report said. Hillman was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A bathroom was vandalized between 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the skate park in Hardin Park at 602 Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The vandalism was reported Tuesday to police. A Greneville Parks and Recreation Department employee told police that a sink, soap dispenser, door, light fixture and paper towel dispenser were destroyed. Empty cans of an alcoholic beverage were found scattered throughout the skate park, the report said. The bathroom was checked twice Monday night by employees and was intact when they left, police were told. Damage is estimated at about $1,000.
A motorcycle was stolen in April from a barn in the first block of House Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The 1972 Suzuki “dirt bike” is valued at $700.