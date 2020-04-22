Gary Lee Alan Ranney, 32, of 184 Ocean Blvd. East, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls. Police responded to a call about a suicidal man with a firearm standing in the road on Ocean Boulevard East, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Officers located Ranney siting in a car holding a black powder pistol. He complied with commands to put the gun down and was detained without incident. Ranney allegedly admitted to assaulting a woman on Sunday night. The alleged victim had bruises on her neck, the report said. She told police that Ranney choked her and he prevented her from calling 911. Ranney was held without bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.
Joshua C. Lane, 34, listed as homeless, was charged about 1 a.m. Monday by police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Lane argued at a friend’s apartment on Arnold Road before he went outside and got into their car to leave. The alleged victim tried to stop Lane from leaving and he “body-slammed her” before leaving in the car, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The alleged victim had abrasions to her elbow and told officers she was afraid of Lane, who was taken into custody a short time later. Lane was held without bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.
Two golf carts were stolen between Friday and Saturday from the Graysburg Hills Golf Course on Graysburg Hills Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. The theft was reported on Monday. Entry to a building where the golf carts were stored was made through an unlocked door, the report said. A third golf cart was damaged in an apparent theft attempt. The golf carts are valued at $6,500 each. Damage to the ignition of the third golf cart totals $300.
Greeneville police investigated an animal cruelty report about a man who ran over a cat in a pet carrier early Monday in a driveway in the 1000 block of Asheville Highway. The incident occurred after a domestic dispute that resulted in the man texting the pet owner and telling her he was going to drop off her possessions and the cat at a friend’s address on Asheville Highway. When the pet owner arrived at the address early Monday morning, she found her possessions thrown in the driveway along with the cat in the pet carrier, a police report said. The woman’s belongings and the carrier had been run over by a vehicle. A witness told police she saw a man in a pickup truck throw the possessions and pet carrier out and then back over them. The cat was found “barely breathing and bleeding” and it was taken to an animal hospital in Johnson City, the report said. The man was confronted about his actions in a text by the owner. He told her the cat was alive when he dropped it off, adding he did not mean to injure the animal. Police spoke with the victim and advised private prosecution.