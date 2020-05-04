Crissy Renea Norton, 38, of 5575 Horton Highway, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police investigating an illegal burn behind a house in the 300 block of Leonard Street. Norton was issued a citation for the illegal burn at the request of the Greeneville Fire Department. A records check by police found Norton had an active arrest warrant for theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass. Norton is schedule to appear on the warrant charge Monday in court.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 33, of 44 Cedar Creek Road, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with indecent exposure. Deputies went to Cedar Creek Road and and found Phelps wearing only a T-shirt, with no pants or underwear on. Phelps refused to speak with deputies. A woman on scene had a spare pair of sweat pants in her car but Phelps refused to put them on, the report said. Phelps, who was recently charged several times in connection with related behavior, was taken into custody and held on $7,500 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jason William Johnson, 35, of 755 Swanay Road, Limestone, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct and public intoxication after it was reported he was acting suspiciously and looking in people’ mailboxes, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Johnson told deputies he was writing down vehicle tag information “because he was working for God,” and was in the process of drawing a picture of power lines for an “important person,” the report said. A broken glass pipe was found on Johnson, who was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Bryce Allen Hill, 22, of 603 N. Hill St., was charged Sunday morning with pubic intoxication after Greeneville police were called about a suspicious man in the lot of Gateway Ford, 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Hill told police he was there to pick up a car even though the business was closed, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Hill was talking to himself and tried to walk away from officers, the report said. He told police the day was Monday rather than Sunday, and allegedly admitted using methamphetamine the night before. Hill was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.