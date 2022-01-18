Michael L. Anderson, 24, of 34 Love Street, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Anderson allegedly choked the victim at a house in the 800 block of Kingsport Highway. The alleged victim was “choked so severely that she was unable to breathe or speak,” a report said. Anderson was held without bond pending a court appearance.
A man and woman involved in a dispute that turned physical Sunday night were both charged with domestic assault by Greeneville police. Charged were 61-year-old Danny R. Carver and 55-year-old Patricia E. Carver, both of 108 A W Johnson Park. Police responded about 10 p.m. Sunday to the mobile home and separated both parties. Both “admitted to having a physical altercation with each other” but gave conflicting stories, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Danny Carver and Patricia Carver were held without bond pending a first court appearance.
Tyler E. Cureton, of 177 Speedwell Gap Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 10:20 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a two-vehicle crash on Oasis Road. “A strong odor” of marijuana was smelled coming from Cureton’s car, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. About one gram of suspected marijuana and a grinder were found in the center console, the report said. Cureton was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A bicycle was stolen early Sunday from an address in the first block of Love Street. The homeowner told sheriff’s deputies that she woke up about 3 a.m. Sunday after getting a phone notification from her home camera system. “In the video, it shows a suspect get on her son’s bike that was sitting in front of her house and riding off with it,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The BMX bicycle is valued at $100.
Possessions were stolen between Dec. 10 and 22 from a house on Poplar Springs Road while the owner was in the Greene County Detention Center, a sheriff’s department report said. The theft was reported Sunday. Items stolen included an air compressor, cash register, wrench set, torque wrench and impact wrenches. The value of the possession stolen exceeds $5,200.
A house and outbuildings were burglarized between Wednesday and Saturday in the 7100 block of Greystone Road while the owner was away from home, a sheriff’s department report said. Locks were cut off the house and outbuildings to provide entry, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The burglary was reported Saturday. The owner was taking an inventory to determine what was stolen when the report was filed.
A DJ box was stolen Saturday afternoon from a house in the 1100 block of Jearoldstown Road, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. A suspect named in the report was seen about 12:30 p.m. Saturday carrying the DJ box away from the house. It is valued at $75.
A car brought between Friday and Saturday to a Blue Springs Parkway address to be repaired was taken to a Greeneville recycling business and crushed, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. A suspect named in the report did not have permission to take the car from the property. The 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis is valued at $1,000.