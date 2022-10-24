Daryl M. Caldwell, 49, was charged about 5:12 p.m Friday with possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and contraband in a penal institution by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to the 100 block of Chapel Street, where he saw Caldwell on the front porch of a home. According to a report, Goforth said he had prior knowledge of the suspect trespassing at the location on May 28. During the arrest, a burned glass pipe was found in Caldwell’s hoodie pocket, Goforth said in the report. The suspect was transported to the Greene County Detention Center. During a search there, officers found a small baggie containing .5 grams of methamphetamines in his left sock according to the report. Caldwell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Weslin Palacios Rosales, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged about 4:10 p.m Saturday with driving under the influence and driving without a license, by the the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jason Hope responded to the 1400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway where an individual was reportedly passed out in a vehicle at the red light. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw Weslin passed out behind the wheel. According to the report, as the vehicle was rolling toward traffic, one witness opened the door to put the vehicle in park and removed the keys. Rosales denied drinking or taking narcotics when Hope arrived but later admitted drinking a beer. Rosales performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Rosales was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A business in the 2500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway was burglarized about 5:27 a.m Saturday, according to a report by the Greenville Police Department. Officer Jon Myers responded to the scene after the business owner called dispatch to report he saw individuals breaking into his business via security camera footage. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the business. A back door of the business was found not secure, Myers said in the report. The business owners arrived on scene later to identify missing items but there are no known stolen items. There are no known suspects at this time.