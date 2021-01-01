Bruce A. Silvers, 57, of 21 Chickadee Road, Afton, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 10000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway to a report of a truck that went off the road into a ditch. The caller told 911 Dispatch the driver appeared “extremely intoxicated,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Silvers was sitting on the tailgate of the truck. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol and had slurred speech, the report said. As Silvers was attempting to get his wallet out of his back pocket “he almost fell to the ground” and then did fall when walking toward the patrol car, the report said. Field sobriety tests were not attempted due to Silvers’ alleged intoxication. Silvers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Donald R. Morelock, 71, of 75 Troy Morelock Lane, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Morelock became angry because a tree service was trimming a tree from near a power line on his property. Morelock threatened to shoot the alleged victim and went into his house and came out with a shotgun, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Morelock held the gun on his hip while a company employee was in a bucket cutting the tree, the report said. Tree company employees were in fear for their lives and hid behind a company truck and called 911. The shotgun was found on the porch by deputies. Morelock was taken into custody and was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Stacy A. Hicks, 41, of 1135 Goodman Loop, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said that she and Hicks were arguing when he started breaking items in the house before grabbing her by the throat and pushing her against a wall. The alleged victim used a piece of glass to defend herself and cut the side of Hicks’ face. She suffered a cut on her hand, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Hicks was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Steven L. Reynolds, 60, of 8890 Old Stage Road, was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday with domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The alleged vicim told deputies that Reynolds became angry and began cursing one of her children. The alleged victim said that Reynolds pushed her out of a chair, causing an abrasion to one of her legs. Reynolds threatened to harm the victim after he was taken into custody, the report said. Reynolds was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Wednesday night in cash receipts at the Wendy’s restaurant at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. A manager told deputies she noticed one of the $20 bills felt different from the others and identified it as counterfeit with a marker pen. It is not immediately known when the bill was passed. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.