The design for the first official flag of Greene County was revealed this week by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The flag is green with two blue lines running across it. It is adorned with four gold stars and a golden rendering of the Greene County seal planted in the center of the flag.
The creation of the flag was brought on by a request from the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee State Fair.
“Shortly before the Tennessee State Fair this summer, Greene County was requested to support a county-centric display as one of the state’s 95 counties the State Fair was wanting to showcase. Greene County was to supply a representative to work the booth at the fair, to speak to, and display items that were unique, and that quintessentially described and represented Greene County, its people and history, and its role in making the State of Tennessee the greatest in the Union,” Morrison said in an email to county officials this week. “Specifically, the state requested the display of a county flag. Of course, we do not have a flag, but we do have an official seal. Several of our municipalities have representative flags and seals, and while this exercise to create a county flag is not necessarily the highest of priorities, having a county flag would promote county identity, unity, pride, and county cohesion.”
Therefore, prompted by the request from the State Fair in the summer, Morrison and county officials began to put ideas together about what the Greene County flag would look like.
According to Morrison, numerous considerations went into the process.
According to Morrison, in designing the flag, officials steered clear of anything that could be construed as a political statement and any political colors.
“The only statement it makes is ‘This is Greene County,’ and that’s it,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the goal was for the flag to “be impartial to the county as a whole and be uniform in color.”
Any specific school color schemes and community or school mascots were also avoided.
Morrison said the desire was that the flag “be representative of all our people and each of our great municipalities, and be a banner that pays homage to Greene County’s historical heritage, ties to early education, and our leadership in agriculture and commerce.”
The flag also needed to be simple and cost-effective to reproduce, according to Morrison.
“In speaking with other counties and municipalities during this process, the advice we got the most was to keep it simple,” Morrison said. “Basically less is more.”
Each facet of the flag’s design symbolizes a part of Greene County, beginning with the color that dominates the flag, green.
“Although Greene County is named in honor of Revolutionary War hero Gen. Nathanael Greene, our minds automatically default to the color green upon hearing the name of the county,” Morrison said in an email to county officials. “Green is associated with vibrant, perpetual life, and uniformly represents all of our people as one family, one community, together in life and engaged in one common purpose. In addition, our county landscape, especially our treasured mountains and hills, are mostly lush and God-kissed green. What other color could it be then!”
The two stripes of blue that run across the flag represent the two largest waterways in Greene County.
“Water is life giving and sustaining. These two blue stripes represent the two largest geographic water features that traverse the entirety of Greene County, the Nolichucky River in the south and Lick Creek in the north,” Morrison said.
The four gold stars spread across the flag represent Greene County’s four incorporated municipalities: Greeneville, Tusculum, Mosheim and Baileyton.
Morrison said that the gold color of the stars was chosen to represent brightness, brilliance and value.
The center of the flag holds the county seal, colored in gold. The center was chosen for the seal to show “unity, cohesion, pride and commonality” for all of Greene County, according to Morrison.
“The seal easily identifies the banner with Greene County as it largely and proudly displays our name and date of establishment. The seal also cleanly incorporates all the other unique elements of Greene County; history, education, agriculture, and commerce without the cluttering of other words or symbols,” Morrison said in the email.
According to Morrison, the work to design and create the flag was a collaborate effort, with feedback from county officials, employees, community members and visitors.
To Morrison’s knowledge, Greene County has never had an official flag before, which would make this flag the first of its kind in the county.
The flag is not yet “officially” the Greene County flag, as its adoption will have to be approved by the Greene County Commission, but Morrison is happy with the final design.
“We are very proud of it and would like to see it adopted as our official county flag,” Morrison said.
Morrison said that above all else he believes the flag represents all of Greene County equitably.
“It is a flag that we can all be proud of, no matter what part of the county somebody lives in,” Morrison said. “It represents us all.”